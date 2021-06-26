LEWISBURG — One of Lewisburg's landmarks will soon be the home of a think tank.
Transformation of the former First Commonwealth Bank site began several weeks ago. The Open Discourse Coalition (ODC) sees the big, stone structure as a site for study, debate and a cup of coffee.
The autonomous ODC, said Senior Fellow Bill Gruver, will be working towards a higher level of discussion of issues. Its objective also includes pursuit of the ideals of the Bucknell Program for American Leadership and Citizenship (BPALC).
Gruver, a professor emeritus at Bucknell, lamented university communities which have become places where all views are not welcomed. Challenges to the mainstream, he claimed, have been labeled as "harmful."
"When I went to school, that is what universities were for, to challenge the existing structures and have you independently come to your own conclusions," Gruver said. "That is all we are trying to do today, starting at Bucknell. Perhaps if we are successful at Bucknell, going further."
The former bank site will be used for scheduled speakers, seminars and independent work. Coffee will also be served from the heart of the old vault.
"We're trying to bring both (a) speaker series and to the curriculum balance that has been dissipating over the last several years," Gruver said. "We hope when we have these noted scholars come in, they will come a day or a week early and stay a day or a week late and teach mini-seminars to students who have expressed strong interest in their subject."
Gruver will be teaching "Leadership: Theory, History and Practice" on Saturdays in the fall at the center. He noted it is not for credit, but there is a wait list as the class size has been capped at 15 students.
"We will have a chance for students to meet in a small group setting with distinguished leaders who happen to be Bucknell alumni," he said. "That will be a prototype for other scholars to come in, if there is sufficient interest among the student body, to get diverse viewpoints and different content than what they would get in get in their normal curriculum."
Paul K. Siewers, BPALC director and university professor, said the faculty group will propose academic programs to the ODC who will consider them for funding.
Siewers, also a Russian Orthodox deacon, thought critics of the center have been vocal, premature and not well-informed.
"Coming from a cultural tradition that has had too much experience with Communism, the totalitarian spirit of this (criticism) is disturbing," he said. "It is saying that even before you do anything, we can jump on you, literally or figuratively."
Both men had stories of how the tone of the times has changed, which they said illustrated the the need for the forum.
Gruver recalled series of 2008 presidential campaign speakers which included talk by a Black woman, raised in Islam, who became an outspoken critic of it. The series also included an appearance by F.W. de Klerk, a Nobel Prize winner and last white president of South Africa. Though the appearances attracted protest, both went off successfully.
"They both came and were given an open forum with hundreds of people in attendance," Gruver said. "Today, I've been told by administrators if I tried to invite either of those people today, they couldn't get across the Susquehanna River."
More recent ODC events have also brought out critics including an online debate by Black intellectuals of whether systemic racism is real or manufactured to advance a specific point of view. Siewers said critics wanted them to cancel the event before it happened.
"It was white colleagues who were telling me that," Siewers said. "As I pointed out to them, is this really appropriate for white people to be telling Black people not to talk about different intellectual views of a topic like this?"
The men noted the criticism stopped, presumably afterward when critics realized the principals in the debate were Black.
The ODC advisory board, as noted on the group's website, includes Kenneth G. Langone, entrepreneurs and figures from the world of finance. Among them are James E. Nevels, CEO of a minority-owned investment firm, and Curt Cornwell, a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
ODC President Charles Mitchell, a 2005 Bucknell graduate, is also CEO of the Commonwealth Foundation.
