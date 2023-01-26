Threat closes Milton schools

MILTON — Out of an abundance of caution following threats involving a gun, Milton Area School District officials announced early Thursday morning that schools would be closed for the day.
"At 12:25 a.m. (Thursday) leaders in the Milton Area School District were made aware of a threat through the Safe2Say Something Tip line," a post signed by Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart on the district's Facebook page stated. "The tip stated there was a social media post targeting specific students and stating a student was going to bring a gun to school."
A full investigation was launched with the Milton Police Department, and was ongoing throughout the night, the statement noted.
"Acting in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, the Milton Area School District will be closed (Thursday)," the statement continued. "The Milton Borough Police Department has the full cooperation of the Milton Area School District as the investigation continues."
The post also noted that a joint statement by the district and police department will be released by 1 p.m. Thursday updating the situation.
Anyone with information on the threat should contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families, and thank you for your understanding," Bickart said, in the satement.
