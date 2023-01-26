Threat closes Milton schools

Dr. John Bickhart 

MILTON — Out of an abundance of caution following threats involving a gun, Milton Area School District officials announced early Thursday morning that schools would be closed for the day.

"At 12:25 a.m. (Thursday) leaders in the Milton Area School District were made aware of a threat through the Safe2Say Something Tip line," a post signed by Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart on the district's Facebook page stated. "The tip stated there was a social media post targeting specific students and stating a student was going to bring a gun to school."

