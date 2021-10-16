This week we’re driving a pre-production 2022 Nissan Pathfinder delivered in top line Platinum trim with 4WD underpinnings. Listed as a midsize SUV, a pre-production model means we’re test driving a prototype style Pathfinder that provides the impression of what the production vehicle will be based on.
However, it’s not the great styling that impresses me the most. It’s the fact that these new 2022 Pathfinder now come with a new nine-speed automatic that has a 55 percent broader gear ratio spread than the former CVT. (Hooray!)
The gearing provides 38 percent more first gear access to the engine’s torque that results in a big assist when towing. Although the tow ability is still 6,000 lbs. like the CVT equipped Pathfinders, a new trailer-sway control system combined with the 9-speed automatic will surely translate to better lower end initial movement abilities and confidence when you hook up your travel trailer or collector car knowing the CVT isn’t there anymore.
Well done Nissan.
Although still listed as Nissan’s midsize SUV, this new Pathfinder is close to a larger size SUV especially considering its three-rows of seating, spacious interior and wheelbase dimensions. Further, even though our tester came in at a bottom line of $50K, you can get into a new Pathfinder for way less. The well-equipped entry S starts at $33,410 in two-wheel drive and 8-passenger format, followed by the SV at $36,200, SL at $39,350 and our tester Platinum at $46,190. If you want the 4x4 trim, add $1,900 more to these prices, which I recommend.
Completely restyled, the exterior is well-done with larger Pathfinder second row doors for easier access, while the badges both front and rear are more impressive. A special two-tone paint is nice, and the front end is also upgraded with a more rugged grille and headlight design. I especially like the rear design with large Pathfinder lettering.
Notables on the standard list include Apple/Android compatibility, a 12.3-inch infotainment meter display (up from 7.0-inches), 10.2-inch driver display, rain sense wipers, head-up display, chrome side sill finishes, electric folding outside mirrors, semi-Aniline two-tone leather seating, wireless charging pad, front stainless kick plates, intelligent cruise control and Nissan Connect with navigation.
Underneath, 2022 Pathfinder arrives with enhanced chassis components, namely stronger front strut and rear multi-link setups. Specifically, Pathfinders used to rely on Nissan’s sturdy truck chassis that made for excellent off-road and towing but lacked in the creature comfort and smooth ride categories. As consumer demands changed and car-like SUVs and Crossovers became the norm, Nissan changed Pathfinder’s chassis by integrating its uni-body frame that immediately delivered a more comfortable ride.
The result is exactly what Nissan hoped for as consumers found that the non-truck “modern day” Pathfinder more enticing to all demographic groups. Although tow capability dropped from 7,000 lb. to a still respectable 6,000 lb., the chassis change resulted in increased interest at the showroom. However, as the years clicked by, Pathfinders lost favor as they were more a carlike crossover than a true SUV…that is until now.
All Pathfinders come powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 284-horses and 259 lb. ft. of torque. Pathfinders also deliver decent fuel mileage at 21 city and 26 highway in two-wheel drive or 20 city and 25 highway with the 4x4. On the 4WD models, Nissan’s intuitive and switchable 4x4 system allows 2WD, Auto and 4WD lock modes. The 2WD is a front drive only setup, while in Auto mode Pathfinder is fully automatic and applies power between front and rear axles as needed. The full-time 4WD lock is utilized for off-road duty or when weather turns nasty. Expect zero to 60 in about 7-seconds.
Standard equipment on all Pathfinders include tri-zone air conditioning, SiriusXM radio with three months free, streaming audio, six USB ports, 18-inch tires on alloy wheels, keyless entry, push button start, cruise, rearview safety camera, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link with three years free service (not to be confused with SiriusXM satellite radio), 60/40-split second-row if bench seat equipped, tilt-and-telescopic steering and a nice six-speaker stereo.
Things improve with the Premium trim as every amenity imaginable is standard and cabin opulence is greatly enhanced. Included are a heated steering wheel, intelligent cruise, Bluetooth, fog lamps, rear sonar park sensors, roof rack, heated and cooled front and outboard second row seats, 20-inch Hankook tires on special alloy wheels and a motion activated lift gate. The Platinum also adds second row Captain Chairs, a tow hitch with 7-pin wiring harness and a 4x4 drive selector switch with seven modes available based on driving conditions. There’s also a parking assist camera, power moonroof and an outstanding 13-speaker Bose stereo audio system. Your Nissan dealer is waiting to explain all models when you visit.
All Pathfinders feature Nissan’s EZ Flex reclining seat feature with “Latch and Glide.” We tested the Latch and Glide entry for third row passengers and it does provide a less cumbersome access. However, even with easier entry the third row is tight for adults but perfect for kids and pets. Additionally, every Pathfinder comes with 12 cup holders, four bottle holders, tri-zone climate control, LED lighting, forward collision warning, emergency braking, rear cross traffic, lane departure, high beam assist, and just about every driver safety assist available today.
Our tester featured just one option, a $795 illuminated kick plate and welcome lighting package that brought the final retail from the $48,090 Platinum 4x4 base to $50,290 with $1,150 delivery included.
Additionally, every Pathfinder features 4-wheel ABS disc brakes, stability and traction controls, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic and Nissan’s advanced safety airbag system. In addition to the aforementioned new standard safety items, all 2022 Pathfinders are expected to deliver Five-Star Government Safety ratings.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 114.2-inches, 4,625 lb. curb weight, 6,000 lb. tow capacity, 7.1-inch ground clearance, from 16.6 to 79.8 cu. ft. of cargo space with seats up/down and an 18.5 gallon regular grade fuel tank.
Clearly, Pathfinder is back in the midsize SUV game, with the new, improved 2022 model. I recommend first driving an entry level Pathfinder, and then move up as your wallet allows. It’s truly one of the better SUVs on the road at an engaging price.
