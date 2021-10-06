LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area High School- Class of 2023 will be holding a Shoe Drive Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the high school parking lot, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg.
The students are collecting gently worn, used, and new shoes to raise money. The event will be drive by, drop off. Not only will you be helping the Class of 2023 but you will also be giving the shoes a second life with those in need.
For more information, contact class advisors Tammy Aikey and Steve Bieber by email at aikey_t@dragon.k12.pa.us.
