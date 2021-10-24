WILLIAMSPORT — The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute recently welcomed electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry, M.D., and cardiologist Ankit V. Shah, D.O., to the team of providers at UPMC in North Central Pa.
Chaudhry received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University, Punjab, Pakistan. He completed his fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., and University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, and clinical cardiac electrophysiology from the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Before joining UPMC, Chaudhry served as the director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Shah received his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Spartanburg, S.C. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, N.J. He is board certified in internal medicine from the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Shah treated patients at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.