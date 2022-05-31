WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting Meg Geffken, portraying Marilyn Monroe, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in the Taber’s Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, Monroe rose through Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Geffken is known for her portrayals of notable women including Eleanor Roosevelt, Abigail Geisinger, Amelia Earhart, Clara Barton and Queen Victoria. She recently portrayed Beatrix Potter, writer and illustrator of a series of children’s books including "The Tale of Peter Rabbit."
For more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
