Utility commission selects vice chair

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille announced the commissioners’ election of Stephen M. DeFrank as vice chairman.
He succeeds John F. Coleman Jr., who had served as vice chairman since October 2021 and will remain as a commissioner with a term expiring April 1, 2027.
Dutrieuille said the commissioners elected a vice chairman for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023, as they are required to do under the Public Utility Code.
“Upon return to a full five-member commission, we have voted to elect as our Vice Chairman Commissioner Steve DeFrank,” said Dutrieuille. “Let me add my congratulations to Commissioner DeFrank, who I look forward to working with in his new role as our Commission faces a diverse list of utility issues.”
DeFrank joined the Commission following a nomination by Gov. Tom Wolf on Sept. 20, and a Pennsylvania Senate confirmation on Oct. 19. His term expires on April 1, 2025.
Before joining the PUC, DeFrank worked as government relations professional at Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, after spending 24 years of his career in Pennsylvania state government, including time with the Senate of Pennsylvania, where he served as chief of staff/executive director to Senator Lisa M. Boscola, Democratic chair of the Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee.
As a commissioner, DeFrank plans to initially focus on a couple of areas of utility regulation, including the delivery of safe and reliable utility service to ratepayers; the rebuilding of aging utility distribution infrastructure; and preparation for cyber threats to utility distribution systems.
DeFrank was born and raised in Uniontown, Fayette County. He lives in Harrisburg and is married with two daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.