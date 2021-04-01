DANVILLE — Geisinger, in partnership with AposHealth, has announced a new non-invasive, drug-free treatment for patients suffering knee pain from osteoarthritis.
It is now available to Geisinger Health Plan's commercial members in Pennsylvania and exclusively at Geisinger in central and northeast Pennsylvania.
Developed by experts in orthopedics and sports medicine, the AposHealth device is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to help temporarily reduce knee pain and improve lower extremity function. The program is a year-long, at-home treatment that requires patients to wear a personalized device for approximately one hour a day during normal daily activities.
Supported by more than 60 clinical studies, including recent research published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), patients using the AposHealth system have experienced significant improvements in temporary pain relief, function and gait patterns.
"Providing personalized treatments for individual conditions is a tenet of Geisinger's approach to musculoskeletal care," said Dr. Michael Suk, chief physician officer, system services and chair of the Musculoskeletal Institute at Geisinger. "AposHealth's at-home treatment is perfectly aligned with our way of thinking of managing total health. Embracing new technologies and treatments allows us to reimagine the care pathway for knee osteoarthritis."
Dr. Cliff Bleustein, AposHealth president and CEO, said the partnership would bring a convenient, clinically proven knee osteoarthritis treatment option to patients and provides clinicians with an alternative non-invasive option. The treatment is currently available to Geisinger Health Plan's commercial members in selected Geisinger locations in Danville, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Geisinger will be exploring opportunities to make this treatment available to more patients across the it's footprint in central Pennsylvania. Call 800-275-6401 to schedule an appointment.
