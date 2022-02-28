TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run community is in mourning following the death of a middle school student in a weekend automobile crash.
According to social media posts, Hunter Reynolds was flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center following a weekend crash. He later passed away at the hospital. He is noted in social media posts as being the son of Holly Beck and Bill.
“We are deeply saddened at the loss the Warrior Run community has sustained today and extend our sympathies to Hunter’s family,” Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal.
“Counseling services will be made available to staff and students throughout the day (Monday),” Hack continued. “We also ask our community to remember Hunter’s family and our entire Warrior Run family as we grieve the loss of a young Defender.”
In an email addressed to the Warrior Run community, Hack wrote that Reynolds was in fifth grade.
The sorrow surrounding Hunter’s death was noted in a post on the Warrior Run Youth Football Facebook page, as he was an athlete involved with the program.
“Hunter is now one of our angels to watch over our boys and his mom,” the post read. “Surely his ticket to every sideline Alabama game is there. The school has been informed and already started to put together a crisis team for all of your kiddos.”
In his email to the community, Hack encouraged parents to talk to their children about the tragedy.
“How we as adults manage ourselves, serves as an important model for helping young people cope with unfortunate events like this,” he wrote. “It is important that they know they are supported as they talk about their feelings.”
Details on the crash have not been released by law enforcement. Social media posts indicate Hunter’s grandmother was also hospitalized as a result of the crash.
