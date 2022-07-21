An honorable task

MILTON — With a desire to make sure those who have been laid to rest are properly honored, the 2019 Milton Harvest Festival Little Miss has set out on a task to clean up stones in area cemeteries.
Nine-year-old Nadilee Mitch recently spent time cleaning gravestones of family members who are buried in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery.
During a recent visit to the cemetery, Mitch noticed some of the stones were hard to read.
Her mother, Tia Mitch, explained that some of those laid to rest may not have surviving family members nearby who are able to keep the stones clean.
Nadilee then reflected on a TikTok personality — Meg Barnes — who cleans old headstones in cemeteries. While cleaning the stones, Barnes also posts on social media about the lives of those memorialized by the stones she’s cleaning.
Inspired by a desire to honor those who have passed — and by Barnes’ work — Nadilee recently spent time cleaning family members’ gravestones in Harmony Cemetery.
Nadilee said she doesn’t want those who have been laid to rest to be forgotten, and that they are still cared for.
She would like to clean more gravestones in Harmony Cemetery, but would like the permission of family members to do so.
Nadilee can be reached by mail at 1232 Leiser Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.
