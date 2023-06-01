Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• James Huntsinger Jr., 40, of Hegins, $500 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary Campbell, 27, of Coal Township, $250 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $250 fine plus costs for a second count of disorderly conduct.
• Amanda Coolbaugh, 29, of Coal Township, three years probation, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Quaneer Ford, 26, of Sunbury, one to three years in county jail, 252 days credit for time served, eligible for state drug treatment, fines, fees and costs for burglary; one to three years in county jail, 252 days credit to time served, eligible for state drug treatment, fines, fees and costs for DUI; $250 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Mary Goodlunas, 50, of Watsontown, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• David Hertzog, 58, of Atlas, $50 fine plus costs for causing a public nuisance.
• Robert Houseknecht, 62, of Sunbury, four to 20 years in state prison, three years probation, 198 days credit for time served, must register for his lifetime as a Megan’s Law offender, $100 fine plus costs for rape; four to 20 years in state prison, three years probation, 198 days credit for time served, must register for his lifetime as a Megan’s Law offender and sexually violent predator, $100 fine plus costs for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
• Caitlin Johnson, 28, of Coal Township, six months probation, costs, $1,097 restitution to Brianna Strohecker for criminal mischief.
• Robin Pees, 54, of Shamokin, 11 to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for reckless burning.
• Jason Purcell, 49, of Salisburg, $100 fine plus costs for providing false identification.
• Juan Reyes, 32, of Sunbury, time served (86 days) to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, $500 fine plus costs for fleeing or eluding police; five days to six months in county jail, 86 days credit to time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Benjamin Rodriguez, 37, of Coal Township, two years probation, no contact with the victims, $500 fine plus costs for simple assault; two years probation, anger management evaluation, no contact with the victims, $500 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person; five years probation, anger management evaluation, PFA and custody orders remain in full effect, no contact with the victims for risking a catastrophe.
• Jeremy Spangenberg, 41, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; one-year probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; two years probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest; $100 fine plus costs for possessing a prohibited offensive weapon; $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Nicole Norris, 50, of Milton, two years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Angelia Shirk, 32, of Selinsgrove, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police at Milton DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Mark Gunzenhauser, 43, of Danville, with driving under the influence after receiving reports of a vehicle which went off the roadway.
The incident occurred at 10:03 p.m. May 27 at Liberty Valley and Center roads, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Two-vehicle crash
HARTLETON — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:43 p.m. May 30 along Main Street, Hartleton.
Troopers said a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Larry Hackenberg, 77, of Millmont, pulled from a parking lot and struck a 1997 Peterbilt driven by Dean Scholl, 63, of McClure.
One-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:34 p.m. May 27 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Margaret Hine, 72, of Lewisburg, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 5:18 a.m. May 29 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 199, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Keith Claiborne, 37, of Brockton, Mass., lost control, went off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled.
Claiborne and passenger Brittany Claiborne, 36, of Hamden, Conn., sustained suspected minor injuries. An infant, who was also a passenger, was uninjured.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Angela Miller, 31, of Mifflinburg, and Fredrick Bickhart, 47, of Port Trevorton, were charged after troopers said the two struck one another.
The incident occurred at 5:11 p.m. May 28 at 1500 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Robert Phillips, 42, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he struck another person in the face.
Terroristic threats
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Timothy Musselman, 48, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he threatened to blow up an office building.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. May 25 at 133 JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Joe Shoemaker, 50, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he violated a protection from abuse order held by a 29-year-old woman in Kelly Township, Union County.
