TURBOTVILLE — With a recent influx of COVID-19 cases throughout the Warrior Run School District, the board on Monday voted to extend the district’s masking mandate through Feb. 28.
Board members Doug Whitmoyer, Tamara Hoffman, JJ Lyons, Jennifer Meule, Linda Shupp, Daniel Truckenmiller and Robert Hormell voted in favor of extending the mandate, which was set to expire today. Gail Foreman voted against the extension, while Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack explained that COVID-19 cases among students have been increasing over the last two weeks. At the elementary school, seven students have tested positive for the virus.
However, Hack said no elementary students have been quarantined due to a potential in-school exposure to the virus. Fifty-five students have been quarantined due to possible out-of-school exposures.
At the middle school, Hack said 19 students have tested positive over the last two weeks. Three students have been quarantined due to potential in-school exposures, while 34 have been quarantined due to out-of-school exposures.
Seventeen high school students have tested positive over the last two weeks, Hack said. Two have been quarantined due to potential in-school exposures to the virus, while 23 have been quarantined due to out-of-school exposures.
“Right now, we’re experiencing some of the highest levels of community transmission,” Hack said. “We are also experiencing other respiratory illnesses.”
In addition, he said students are still being sent to school sick. On Friday, the elementary nurse sent home nine students who came to school sick. The middle and high school nurses are sending four to five students per day home sick.
Hack said district nurses recommended extending the mandate through Feb. 28. The board will further discuss the mandate at its Feb. 8 committee meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28.
The board heard Monday from Nate Butler, an educator in the district, along with three of his students, Alex Orozco, Noah Artley and Blake Lunger.
Butler and the students announced that the district has received a $30,000 grant from the Bureau of Special Education. The funds are being used to launch Defenders’ Outpost.
Following the meeting, Director of Special Education Julie Petrin expanded on the program, noting that she and Butler applied for the grant.
Petrin said about 60 middle and high school students enrolled in emotional support, life skills support and learning support programs will be involved with Defenders’ Outpost. The students will be making craft items, and growing produce.
They will then be traveling to area farmers markets to sell the items.
Petrin said the grant must be spent by July 1. Thus far, she said hydroponics equipment and seeds have been ordered. In addition, upgrades have been made to a district vehicle which will transport students to the markets.
After this year, Petrin said the district can apply for a $15,000 grant to continue the program.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update on the $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school and renovate the high school athletic stadium.
Mike reported that contractors who were to begin installing turf at the stadium did not arrive in late December as scheduled to begin the work.
“Realistically, we’re not going to expect them to come when it’s really super cold,” he said. “They’ve got plenty of time.”
Although minimal time has been lost on the project due to winter weather, Mike said work continues. About 50 workers are on site at any given time.
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Jami Murdoch, elementary cafeteria worker.
• Hiring: Robyn Bottorf, long-term substitute school counselor, $50,231; Katrina Carpenter, intermediate intervention coordinator, hourly in-service rate; Katie Moore, elementary autism support paraprofessional, $11.50 per hour; AJ Bieber, assistant junior h igh basketball coach, $2,340.
Zane Anderson, a third-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
