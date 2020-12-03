LEWISBURG — Arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine should begin by the end of the month at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, said Wednesday the hospital was working out how to administer what many hope will be a solution to the biggest public health crisis in a century.
“The CDC just came out with their guidance as to who their recommendations are (about) who should receive it,” Aucker said. “We are in the process to determine how we are going to house it and how we are going to distribute it.”
There have been few projections as to what individual doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could cost.
It was not yet known, Aucker said, the extent to which the public sector or any sort of insurance would cover the immunization. She speculated that a COVID-19 vaccine could be paid for publicly if a person does not have insurance, much like tests for COVID-19 are now.
To date, several pharmaceutical companies have announced COVID-19 vaccines would be coming. Storage and distribution challenges will vary and some will require two doses.
