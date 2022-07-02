District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against a Lewisburg man following an alleged incident that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. May 29, south of State Route 45 along State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Twp., Northumberland County.
Aaron Naginey, 46, of Jean Boulevard, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI/unsafe driving, driving at safe speed, careless driving and fail to notify change in address after state police said a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee entered a police checkpoint at an unsafe speed. Officers said Naginey became argumentative after being asked to exit his car and subsequently refused blood alcohol testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 13.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Milton woman following an alleged incident that occurred at 2:27 a.m. Feb. 20 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Mary English, 45, of Filbert Street, was charged with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC 0.10%-0.16%, depositing waste on highway and careless driving after state police observed a cigarette butt thrown from the window of a 2006 Ford Explorer and conducted a traffic stop. An odor of alcohol was observed emanating from the vehicle and a subsequent blood test indicated English had a BAC of .111%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. July 6.
Possession
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a New Columbia woman following an alleged incident that occurred at approximately 9:42 p.m. on May 13, along Filbert Street, Milton.
Lakota Snyder, 26, of Deitrick Road, New Columbia, was charged with marijuana small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights and operating vehicle without valid inspection, after state police said they observed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with a brake light out. During a subsequent traffic stop, a smoking device was observed inside the vehicle and a search of the vehicle found a bag of marijuana and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. July 20.
DUI
TURBOVILLE — Charges have been filed against a Hughesville man following an incident that occurred at 11:30 p.m. April 17 along Main Street, Turbotville.
Sean Reid, 21, of Boak Avenue, Hughesville, was charged with three counts driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, no headlights, no rear lights, operating privilege suspended/revoked and driving without a license after state police said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Scion TC after it was observed to have both a side headlight and brake lights out. Reid was observed to have bloodshot eyes and admitted a smoking marijuana a few hours earlier. A subsequent blood test indicated THC in the defendant’s system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 20.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Sunbury man following an incident which occurred at 12:50 a.m. on March 6, along Broadway Street, Milton.
Virginio Lopez, 46, of Susquehanna Avenue, Sunbury, was charged with DUI/unsafe driving, obedience to traffic-control devices and failure to stop at red signal after police said a 2009 Toyota Camry was observed making an illegal U-turn on a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Front streets. A traffic stop was conducted and officers observed the defendant to have bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him. A blood test indicated that Lopez had a BAC of .076%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled 10:15 a.m. July 20.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Milton woman following an incident that occurred at 11:57 p.m. Feb. 1 along Broadway Street, Milton.
Snarm Simonson, 70, of Broadway Street, Milton, was charged with two counts driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving on the right side of the roadway after Milton police said they observed a 2010 Kia Soul being driven at slow speed and unable to maintain lanes. Officers observed discarded cans of beer in a bag hanging from the vehicle’s gear shift and a field sobriety test indicated the defendant was intoxicated. Blood test results showed Simonson had a BAC of .161%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. July 20.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Lewisburg man following an incident that occurred between 1:52 and 2:55 a.m. on May 26, along Broadway Street, Milton.
Adam Cromley, 36, of Swartz Road, Lewisburg, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, flashing signals, restriction on alcoholic beverages and turning movements and required signals. Milton police said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at a flashing red signal, and Cromley was observed to have heavily slurred speech and glassy eyes. He refused both a field sobriety test and a later blood test, and was allegedly argumentative with officers, using multiple expletives when asked to comply with officers’ instructions.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against a Sunbury man following a traffic stop conducted at 3:36 p.m. April 15, near the McEwensville exit along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Sean Purdy, 41, of Market Street, Sunbury, was charged with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC 0.16% and greater, three counts driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, careless driving and speeding, after state police observed a 2018 Nissan Titan traveling west at 99 miles per hour on Interstate 180. During a subsequent traffic stop, police observed a strong odor of alcohol and multiple cases of beer in the back seat and the defendant advised he had consumed one or two beers previously. A blood test indicated Purdy had an alleged BAC of 0.198% and also had amphetamine and THC in his system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 20.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Milton woman following an incident that occurred at 3:57 a.m. Feb. 13 along Center Street, Milton.
Hayley Rearick, 24, of Center Street, was charged with six counts driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and prohibitions in specified places after Milton police observed a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu being parked against traffic in a prohibited parking zone and Rearick allegedly entered a nearby residence. She did not respond when police knocked on the door and a partially consumed bottle of vodka was observed in the vehicle. Rearick emerged after towing services arrived and was observed to be in possession of a THC vaping device, for which she later provided a Pennsylvania issued medical license. Blood tests indicated a BAC of 0.164% as well as THC in Rearick’s system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 20.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Milton woman following an incident that occurred at 12:25 a.m. May 8, along the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge on Mahoning Street, Milton.
Penny Bastian, 48, of Spottswood Drive, Milton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, driving vehicle at safe speed and disorderly conduct after Milton police said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Bastian was observed traveling in excess of the posted speed limit on the bridge and failed to stop for more than half-a-mile after a police vehicle activated its emergency lights. Officers observed signs and intoxication and the defendant was uncooperative in performing a field sobriety test, later refusing a blood test.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. July 20.
Possession
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against a Sunbury woman following an incident that occurred at 1:24 a.m. May 29, at the intersection of State Route 45 and State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Alexa Cruz, 23, of N. 12th Street, Sunbury, was charged with marijuana small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess controlled substances by person not registered after state police said a strong odor of marijuana was observed emanating from a 2016 Mazda CX-5. Cruz allegedly advised that she had a large amount of marijuana for personal use, and a scale, partially smoked blunts, and baggies of marijuana were found in the vehicle, along with five pills later identified as oxycodone.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 13.
DUI
MCEWENSVILLE — Charges have been filed against a Watsontown man following a crash that occurred at 10:17 p.m. June 10 along Potash Street, McEwensville.
Brandon Klapp, 31, of Center Street, Watsontown, was charged with DUI/BAC 0.10%-0.16%, DUI/unsafe driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, follow too closely and careless driving. State police were dispatched to the site of the incident after a report of a suspected non-reportable crash. A witness said she observed a 2004 Ford Taurus swerving behind her vehicle, before striking her vehicle from behind. After both pulled over, a separate witness reported observing the defendant emptying liquid from aluminum cans, which Klapp later admitted to police was beer. A blood test indicated Klapp had an alleged BAC of 0.157%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 13.
DUI
TURBOTVILLE — Charges have been filed against a Turbotville man following a traffic stop conducted at 10:34 p.m. May 21, along Route 44, Turbotville.
Caleb Yoder, 32, of County Line Road, Turbotville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and exceed max speed limit estimated by 20 miles per hour. State police said they observed a 2009 Toyota RAV4 traveling north on Route 44 at 65 mph in a zone posted for 45 mph. A traffic stop led police to observe the defendant had glassy, dilated eyes and n odor of marijuana. Yoder allegedly advised he had a medical marijuana license and was found to be in possession of a THC vaping cartridge. A blood test indicated the presence of THC in his system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. July 13.
DUI
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Danville man following an alleged incident that occurred between 11:07 p.m. Jan. 1 and 12:29 a.m. Jan. 2, along Bound Avenue, Milton.
Frederick Stephens, 40, of Camp Road, Danville, was charged with two counts driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance after Milton police received reports of an intoxicated driver attempting to navigate a McDonalds drive through. McDonald's staff advised police that the driver of a 2020 Dodge Ram struggled to navigate the drive through, driving over an embankment at one point, and he was belligerent with employees. Stephens was located in the restaurant’s parking lot and subsequent blood test indicated he had an alleged BAC of .247%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 20.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Mifflintown woman sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 1:31 p.m. June 28 along Route 104, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Freda Durio attempted to turn onto Beaver Road when it struck a 2016 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Wayne Hook, 62, of Lewisburg.
Durio was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of unknown injuries. Hook was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Assault
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Charges of simple assault and terroristic threats are pending against a 55-year-old Milton man as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:29 p.m. June 29 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Scott Keister was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a 34-year-old Watsontown woman during an argument over a phone.
