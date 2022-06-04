TURBOTVILLE — Two-hundred-fifty quarts of fresh strawberries will be hauled, cleaned and sliced as the central ingredient for the homemade ice cream and treats at the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society's annual Strawberry Festival, to be held Sunday, June 12, at Historic Warrior Run Church, 41 Warrior Lane, located at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Drive near Turbotville.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, members of the heritage society are excited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the festival with a barbecue, an assortment of strawberry-topped deserts, and famous hand-churned ice cream, while members of the community enjoy a relaxing afternoon of fun and socialization in the church grove.
Jane Koch, vice president of the society, described the event as "an old-time social."
"Back in the day, in the early 1800s, they would come here and spend the whole day, church and then afterwards picnics, and the kids would play and sing. They would spend a whole day here," she said.
"It's a fun to see the people enjoy, it's a family event, kids can run around," added Melissa Kilgus, president of the society.
"We need this, and I think the community needs it," said Koch about her excitement for the return of the festivities.
Attendees can look forward to homemade vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter and —of course— strawberry ice cream, made from fresh strawberries from Martin's Strawberry Farm outside of McEwensville. The day before the festival, members of the society and volunteers will hand churn 21 batches of ice cream. The society recently purchased a new ice cream freezer and strawberry slicer in anticipation of the event.
The festival, which has been held since 1980, was started as a way to help raise money for historical research and preservation of the area's Revolutionary War-era sites. Money raised from the event has gone towards the restoration and upkeep of the Hower-Slote House and the church, which was built in 1835 and acquired by the society in 2018, as well as the society's Heritage Days Festival, held annually in October.
Past Strawberry Festivals have drawn crowds of more than 1,500, with some visitors traveling long distances to enjoy the event.
"We have people who have moved away and they come back just for this," said Kilgus.
"We love this church and we love the heritage society and we want to preserve everything we can for future generations," said Koch. "Our society is all about learning, and preserving and teaching."
The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also feature an exhibit of antique cars by chapters of the Antique Automobile Club of America, which will be on display around the church grounds.
Tours of the church and adjacent cemetery will be offered throughout the day. Soldiers from five different wars —The Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War and Spanish-American War— are represented amongst those buried in the cemetery, according to Kilgus.
An old-fashioned hymn sing led by Randy Watts, accompanied by Dale Chomas on the pump organ, will take place at 1:30 p.m. While the strawberry treats and food items will be available for purchase, the festival is free to attend.
