SUNBURY — In the race to fill Pennsylvania’s 27th District State Senate Seat, Republican Lynda Schlegel-Culver’s campaign outspent Democrat Patricia Lawton by roughly 27 times, per campaign finance reports filed with the Department of State.
Schlegel-Culver garnered 24,462 votes in Tuesday's special election, to Democrat Patricia Lawton’s 10,643 votes.
In the period between Dec. 1 and Jan. 16, Citizens for Lynda-Schlegel Culver reported $71,854.16 in expenditures
The expenditures included: $41,569.00 for campaign mailing and postage, paid to Communication Concepts; $15,000 for digital media services, paid to Digico; $10,456.90 for yard signs, pens, and magnets, paid to Mozip Graphics; $4,082.26 for text and graphics and palm card production, paid to LN Consulting.
Roughly $746 was spent on newspaper advertisements, various membership feeds, and a donation to the Northumberland County Republican Committee for a Christmas party.
Citizens for Lynda-Schlegel Culver received $117,950 in monetary contributions and receipts. Of that, $106,200 was received from political committees including: $25,000 from Northeast Leadership; $10,000 from Friends of Joe Pittman; $10,000 from Friends of John Gordner; $10,000 from Friends of Frank Farry; $10,000 from Friends of Scott Martin; $10,000 from Transportation Construction Industries PAC; $5,000 from Volunteers for Argall; $5,000 from Friends of Tom Mehaffie; $5,000 from Friends of Pat Stefano; $1,200 from Friends of Judy Ward; $1,000 from Bravo PAC; $1,000 from PS COA PAC; $1,000 from Pennsylvania Energy Resources Group PAC; $1,000 from Troopers Association PAC; $1,000 from Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund; $1,000 from ChamberPAC; $1,000 from CUPAC; $1,000 from Baker for Senate; $1,000 from Friends of Greg Rothman; $1,000 fromCitizens for John Yudichak.
Contributions received from individuals included: Vinny Clausi of Coal Township, $5,000; Ralph Vanora of Pittston, $1,000; Edward Button of Wapwallopen, $2,500; Kristin Phillips-Hill of York, $1,000
Schlegel-Culver’s campaign also received committee contributions of $500 from Penn Osteopathic Med PAC, Citizens for Stan Saylor, NFIB Pennsylvania PAC, PharmPAC, JM Uliana & Associates, POMPAC, Geisinger Health PAC, Highmark PAC, FoodPac of Pennsylvania, and Arripa PAC.
Citizens for Lynda Schlegel-Culver received an in-kind contribution in the amount of $1,207.95 from the Senate Republican Campaign Committee for event catering and $933.32 from Joe Moralez for event food and supplies.
In late contributions, Citizens for Lynda Schlegel-Culver reported receiving a total of $18,173.26 in the period — between Jan. 18 and Jan. 27, including: $5,000 from Friends of Rosemary Brown; $2,673.26 from the Senate Republican Campaign Committee; $2,000 from Friends of Gene Yaw for Senate; $1,500 from Fred Keller for Congress; $1,000 from Mid-Atlantic Laborers’ Political League; $1,000 from the PA Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC; $1,000 from Norman Jones of Milton; $2,500 from Todd Ross of Selinsgrove.
In a filing for the same period of time, Lawton’s committee, Lawton 4 PA, reported expenditures of $2,616.67, of which $2,599 was spent on custom yard signs.
Lawton’s campaign for State Senate received total contributions in the amount of $6,100.44, $4,110.44 of which came from the following political committees: $2,500 from Citizens for Hughes; $1,610.44 from the Columbia County Democratic Committee; $1,000 from Joan Sanderson of Bloomsburg.
Lawton 4 PA reported in-kind contributions in the amount of $5,020.41 for mailings.
In a late contribution — received outside the Dec. 1 to Jan. 16 — reporting period, Lawton 4 PA received a $2,500 contribution from the Democratic State Senate Campaign Committee on Jan. 31.
The Lawton 4 PA committee reported an ending cash balance of $3,583.77, while Citizens for Lynda Schlegel-Culver reported an ending cash balance of $83,807.09, which includes $37,711.25 that was carried forward from the previous reporting period.
