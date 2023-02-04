SUNBURY — In the race to fill Pennsylvania’s 27th District State Senate Seat, Republican Lynda Schlegel-Culver’s campaign outspent Democrat Patricia Lawton by roughly 27 times, per campaign finance reports filed with the Department of State.

Schlegel-Culver garnered 24,462 votes in Tuesday's special election, to Democrat Patricia Lawton’s 10,643 votes.

