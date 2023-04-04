TURBOTVILLE — More than 100 Warrior Run High School students received special awards — from their teachers — during a first-of-its-kind event held Monday evening at the school.
Those selected by their teachers were given a document with the award recognition and a gold “Thumbs Up” trophy.
“The presentation came about after students in the Student Council and Defender Pride clubs felt that student recognition was a piece of our climate and culture at our school that may be missing or lacking,” said Student Council Advisor Nicole Morgan.
“We have a lot of amazing students doing amazing things and we don’t always get to see the best parts of students through the eyes of our faculty and staff,” she continued. “The idea is that each faculty or staff member could select students that he or she felt embodied something that was worth recognizing.”
Every teacher could pick four students from their classes to give an award to. Some students were recognized for academic achievements, others for personal growth, some for being great people with positive attitudes, and others for making a difference in their school.
Among the awards handed out were: Future Leader Award, The Road-Runner Award, The investigator Award, The Most Authentic Award, the Keep Pushing Award, and the I Did It Award.
“Each individual faculty and staff member selected the students and the award name for each award given tonight,” Morgan explained. “They made the criteria themselves and chose students with the only stipulation being that no student should be recognized more than once to try to recognize a larger group of students.”
Morgan said that the presentation is being expected to become an annual tradition.
“Hopefully next year we will have more participants and be able to recognize even more students and continue to build connections among our students and faculty and staff,” she said.
“We want to work on building relationships and connections among our community and bring people together in a formal way in hopes that this type of recognition can continue but also include smaller more informal means of recognition in the classrooms and in our building on a daily basis.”
Warrior Run Defender Pride member Elle Bowers was thankful the event was held.
“I think it’s a really special event to get some recognition to students that are so deserving,” she said. “I think the school here has a lot to offer and this will give those kids that push to excel even further.”
Sitting in the auditorium, senior Isaac Diaz said he knew he was up for an award but said “I have no idea what. They told me where and when to show up, so I’m here.”
Isaac’s mother, Stephanie Diaz, said she was “happy to be here and excited to see what happens.”
“We are always looking for ways to recognize our students and make them feel valued here,” Student Council Advisor Megan Seymore said. “Some for personality, some for their positive influence... I think parents will be happy to see their students recognized.”
“This was a students-led event and anytime the students come up with ideas like this we like to jump on board,” said English teacher Courtney Shandera. “It’s incredible to see those students coming out of their shells and becoming students leaders.”
Shandera said it wasn’t easy to select just four students to receive awards.
“It was hard; there were over 100 kids in the classes I teach alone,” she said. “I tried to look at different grades and how these kids are doing academically as well as in character. It was really hard and probably the most difficult thing about this event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.