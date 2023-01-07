DANVILLE — Keeping employees and staff safe while treating those in need is all a part of Geisinger Medical Center's preparedness planning.
Officials with the medical center said they train on a regular basis for incidents like the one which unfolded Friday, Dec. 30, in a hospital employee parking lot.
Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, died after being shot multiple times in the parking lot. Her ex-boyfriend David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, is believed to have been the shooter. He died a short time later in a crash which occurred along Route 42 north of Aristes.
A Go Fund Me site to support Wetzel's children has since been established by family members. The Go Fund Me page notes she was a single mother of three. She was the sole provider for two teenage children, and also the mother of an adult child.
Geisinger's Associate Vice President of Emergency Management and Employee Health Stephanie Gryboski said the health system prepares for tragedies like the one which occurred one week ago.
"Yearly employees, and staff take security protocols and are required to take online and classroom courses on emergency code review, active shooter response, work place violence, and violent person's training," she said.
"All the training is built on Geisinger's Emergency Management policy," Gryboski continued. "The State Department of Health and Geisinger's Joint Common Hospital's Regulatory Arm require yearly drills to check compliance."
The exercises are performed and then evaluated for areas of improvement and then remediated. The exercise is then performed again to see if the changes made are an actual improvement.
"It's a continual process of improvement," said Gryboski. "The exercises and drills are switched between departments and shifts so that all employees and staff get to experience and improve on the safety exercises."
The relationship between local emergency management and law enforcement is also a key to success when it comes to safety.
"We have relationships with outside agencies and law enforcement," Gryboski said. "We have liaisons here at Geisinger that keep those relationships open all year round. Those relationships aren't built when needed, but are ongoing. Our Security Department has ongoing relationships with local and state police."
Geisinger also has a special relationship with the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP.
The CDP provides advanced, all-hazards training to approximately 50,000 emergency responders annually from state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, as well as the federal government, foreign governments, and private entities. The scope of training includes preparedness, protection, and response. Since it opened its doors in 1998, the center has trained more than 1.3 million responders.
"Over the past eight years Geisinger has partnered with The Centers for Domestic Preparedness," said Gryboski.
The heads of departments and staff at Geisinger are sent to the CDP in Anniston, Ala. for four to five days.
"Almost 300 staff are sent each year for training where they are drilled on policy and response," said Gryboski.
Areas of training include; Active shooter drills, incident command, and decontamination.
"The whole aspect of these trainings are not only to protect our employees and staff, but how do we continue to deliver healthcare," said Gryboski. "When any of these emergencies arise, we can't stop patient care."
In the event of an emergency, Geisinger also has close relationships with other healthcare providers.
"We have partners like Evangelical Community Hospital that are alerted of what's going on and they can provide assistance at any given notice," said Gryboski.
Gryboski said
During the recent shooting incident, she said hospitals from Tennessee and Florida reached out to see if there was anything they could do to assist.
Geisinger also provides resources to staff members impacted by tragic events, including the loss of a colleague.
"It's not only the safety of our employees but also their continued well-being," Gryboski said.
Following the shooting, impacted employees were directed to Geisinger's Division of Professionalism and Well-being and the hospital's Employee Assistance Program.
"Those services were available for staff for personal counseling sessions and offered debriefing for staff," said Gryboski.
