Milton man charged with robbery, assault

MILTON — Robbery, assault and related charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Milton man who allegedly kicked open the door to his girlfriend's home, and assaulted her.
Devin Johnson, of Shakespeare Avenue, has been charged with felony robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited acts (two counts) and scattering rubbish.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, by Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:49 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1032 Shakespeare Ave., Milton.
According to court documents, Johnson kicked open the door to his girlfriend's home, then threw a piece of molding at her.
Johnson is then accused of pulling the woman off a bed onto the floor, causing her to hit her head and elbow. While she was on the ground, Johnson allegedly hit the woman in the head with an object and kicked her in the stomach.
Court documents indicate much of the incident was recorded by home video surveillance equipment.
The woman told Henrie that Johnson took her medical marijuana, along with prescription medication. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance for an evaluation of her injuries.
Henrie wrote in court documents that Johnson was found at the intersection of Shakespeare and Old Orchard roads.
"I located two Four Loco alcohol beverages sitting in the middle of the northbound lane of Shakespeare," Henrie wrote, in court documents. "Johnson had been drinking Four Loco beverages in the past incidents which we had interactions with him this evening... Johnson was located in the middle of the road near the cans."
As Johnson started walking toward Henrie, he was told to stop, court documents state. At that point, Johnson started walking away from Henrie and said he was "done dealing with the police."
"I ordered Johnson to stop and grabbed his arms, telling him he was not free to leave," Henrie wrote, in court documents. "After a brief and minor struggle, Johnson complied and was placed in handcuffs to be detained."
Johnson was allegedly found to be in possession of the medical marijuana and prescriptions, along with a grinder with suspected marijuana and a bottle of nicotine vaping liquid.
"The suspected marijuana tested positive on a presumptive test and totaled 3 grams in weight," Henrie wrote, in court documents.
According to online court records, Johnson was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail Aug. 17 on $50,000 bail, which he posted two days later.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6 before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.