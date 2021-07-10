Those brownish cocoons hanging in your arborvitae are most likely bagworms and not cones. Bagworms are serious insect pests of many ornamental shrubs and trees in the eastern half of the United States. Conifers, especially arborvitae (Thuja), juniper (Juniperus), pine (Pinus), and spruce (Picea), are the most frequently damaged host plants. Bagworms also attack deciduous trees. If undetected, bagworms can cause extensive damage to landscape plants. Now is the time to prevent injury!
A bagworm (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis) is a caterpillar that feeds on shrubs and trees during the larval stage of a moth. Bagworms make cocoon-like bags in which they live while traveling on branches of trees and shrubs to feed. They make the bag of silk and bits of host foliage. The caterpillars interweave these materials to disguise and add strength to the case.
The spread of the bagworm is slow since adult females are unable to fly. Their dispersal occurs mainly by ballooning (wind dispersal) of newly hatched bagworm larvae in early June.
The life cycle of the bagworm has four stages: egg, larva (caterpillar), pupa, and adult (moth). The caterpillars cause damage when they are actively feeding on needles and leaves.
The adult female moth is worm-like. She lacks eyes, wings, functional legs, and mouthparts. She never leaves the bag that she constructed as a larva. The adult male moth is sooty black with transparent wings that are nearly devoid of scales.
This pest overwinters as eggs inside the bag the female constructed when a caterpillar. Females lay 500 to 1,000 eggs in each bag during autumn. Eggs start hatching from late May through early June. Upon hatching, young larvae crawl out of the bag and begin to feed and construct silken shelters over their bodies to protect themselves from predators. As the larvae grow over the eight to 10-week feeding period, they continue to enlarge the exterior of their bags with pieces of twigs and leaves. Feeding and development continue until August. Mature larvae loop strands of silk to securely attach the top of the bags to a twig. After closing the bags, the larvae reverse their position so that their heads are downward. They then change into the pupal stage for about four weeks. During September and early October, the males leave their cases and fly to bags containing females, where mating takes place. Each mated female deposits a mass of eggs inside her bag. The eggs remain in the bag until they hatch. There is only one generation a year in Pennsylvania.
The main methods for getting rid of bagworms are by hand or by spraying insecticide during specific stages of their development. Lift branches, clip off bagworm sacks, and drop them into a bucket of soapy water. Make sure they are fully submerged. Dump the soaked bagworms into a plastic bag, seal, and throw them into the trash. Remove bagworms during fall, winter, and spring to eliminate eggs before they hatch.
The easiest way to manage hatched bagworms is to spray with an insecticide when the worms are tiny and beginning to feed. Start scouting for the little caterpillars in late May or early June. Usually, the bagworm hatch corresponds with the northern catalpa tree (Catalpa speciosa) and Japanese tree lilac (Syringa reticulata) blooming. Look for small, moving dunce caps. In our area, begin spraying in early to mid-June. Spray with a biological control containing Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki. Brand names include Bt, Thuricide, and Dipel. This product only manages caterpillars. Bt is effective for only a short time, so you must re-apply the pesticide. Broad-spectrum insecticides such as pyrethrin and spinosad (Captain Jack’s Deadbug Brew) are both effective and short-lived. Synthetic insecticides, like permethrin, bifenthrin, or lambda-cyhalothrin (Eight), carbaryl or zeta-cypermethrin (Sevin), or malathion are effective while the worms are feeding. As the summer progresses, it becomes harder to manage the large caterpillars. Insecticides do not penetrate the protective bag. Take care during any pesticide application to preserve beneficial insects, including pollinators. Always read and follow directions on labels.
Do you or your neighbors have bagworms on trees from last year’s caterpillars? If so, be sure to scout, and if needed, manage the young bagworms now to prevent additional damage to your plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.