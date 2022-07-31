LEWISBURG — The recent inclusion of monarch butterflies on a highly regarded endangered species list came as no surprise to a local fancier of the colorful creatures.
Lewisburg's April Fairweather, whose backyard garden has been hatching ground for monarchs for years, says there are a lot of reasons for their scarcity in 2022.
"When you think about how fragile (monarchs) are, it is just amazing that they can do what they do," Fairweather said. "We're just making it harder and harder for them."
Monarchs and the caterpillars which produce them annually migrate north from Mexico, pausing along the way to mate so that the next generation can continue the journey. Entomologists note that the last generation returns to Mexico for the winter.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently put monarchs on its endangered list, citing habitat destruction and climate change. Fairweather cited hurricanes and tornadoes triggered by a changing climate for potentially blowing monarchs off course.
Similarly, monarchs cannot fly over now-common forest fires, and flooding prevents growth of milkweed needed as food for monarch caterpillars. Deforesting the region in central Mexico where monarchs overwinter has taken a toll as well as pesticide use.
"Now it is dire," Fairweather said, of the monarch's prospects. "I have not had a single caterpillar, not one."
Fairweather has seen a few monarchs this year and followed them to see if they could potentially lay eggs on milkweed. The once-common pod plant may be key to a monarch comeback.
"The easiest thing is to plant milkweed," Fairweather suggested. "Everyone has enough space to grow a few stalks. Common milkweed reseeds when the green pods turn brown, burst, then the seeds are cast to the wind."
Though Fairweather's garden has plenty of milkweed, there have been no caterpillars. She offered ripe milkweed pods to anyone willing to cast them.
"(Monarchs) have a chance if we all work together," Fairweather concluded. "I mourn for our dear monarchs and also for the eminent threat to 40,000 other species who made that (IUCN) list."
John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, was saddened by the news that the IUCN list now included monarchs.
"It is an illustration of how fragile things can be in the greater ecosystem and that our actions can have a negative ripple effect," he noted. "(It) impacts much more than we can realize at the time."
Zaktansky said fragmentation of habitat, use of certain pesticides or herbicides, and other factors not only threaten monarch butterflies and caterpillars but also other species.
In putting the monarch on its endangered list, the IUCN estimated between 22% and 72% of its breeding grounds in the United States and Canada has been repurposed in the last 10 years.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
