MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Gable House Bakery in Mifflinburg to bring you freshly made cake donuts.
The library is taking orders through April 20. The cost is $8 for a half-dozen box of donuts. Flavors to choose from include: Maple cinnamon sugar, double chocolate, chocolate powdered, red velvet, blueberry or assorted. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.
Donut orders may be picked up between noon and 6 p.m. at the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Miffinburg.
Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/cake-donut-fundraiser/, by visiting the library or by calling 570-966-0831.
