GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Of the many shorter trails in the region, there’s one loop that never fails to pose a decent challenge while providing the thrill of adventure in Penn’s Woods.
The Matt Mertes Memorial Trail coupled with the Weitzel Hollow Trail makes a little over three-and-a-quarter mile loop in the Loyalsock State Forest adjacent to Rider Park and near Jacoby Falls. There’s a small parking area just off Wallis Run Road just before it crosses the bridge over Wallis Run at Loyalsock Creek. The area is just off Route 87 at Loyalsockville, north of Montoursville.
The Matt Mertes portion of the trail is two miles and was blazed by Scouts from Troop 172. Mertes worked with a number of Scouts on the trail prior to his death in 2001.
From the parking area, you can take the loop clockwise using the yellow-blazed Weitzel Hollow Trail northwest up a slight grade onto Blessing Mountain, or you can go counterclockwise and get the small road hike out of the way. To do this, simply head northeast toward the bridge and catch the start of the Matt Mertes Memorial Trail as it cuts up the mountain along Wallis Run.
Having done both, there’s no one way better than the other. Both will include an ascent, slight descent, then another ascent. Hiking counterclockwise will take you up faster than the Weitzel section, which follows another run, which may or may not have much water depending on the time of year.
It also keeps you along the Loyalsock Creek and Wallis Run, where it’s not uncommon to see bald eagles. The sound of the two waterways also does a good job at minimizing some of the road noise.
While short, this hike does come with over 800 feet in elevation gain, though it’s not super steep or overly difficult. It’s a great workout with some great views and can be completed nearly year ‘round. I’ve taken this trail without much difficulty with snow on the ground.
Adding to the challenge is the rocky terrain. There are some seriously rocky sections and a good pair of boots certainly help, no matter the time of year. During winter hiking, especially with snow on the ground, extra care is needed to avoid a misstep and a twisted ankle.
Several sections go through hemlock groves and sadly, there are quite of few hemlocks that have succumbed to the woolly adelgid. Some sections are quite mossy and others feature more hardwoods. It’s a great trail with varied terrain.
The Mertes Trail does feature a vista which opens up to a view looking south. As you reach the eastern tip, you can venture through the trees and see the Loyalsock far below.
Along the Weitzel Hollow section, which is quite rocky, there is a run which may appear dry. Get a little closer. You can almost always hear water running underneath the thick layer of rocks.
Along several sections though, the water does flow out onto the rocks and even creates some crystal clear pools surrounded by blankets of moss over the rocks. These sections create rather beautiful pools and provide vivid green coloring across all the seasons. It’s hard to explain just how beautiful these sections are, especially the pools which are fed by little falls and cascades of crystal clear, cold water.
The gorge is definitely a highlight with its sections of moss and ferns. As you walk along the floor of the gorge, the mountain rises steeply on both sides with some impressive rocky outcrops in sections. The enormity of the forest in this area is impressive.
This trek is entirely on state forest land, save for a very short section of the Weitzel Hollow Trail from the trailhead. If you continue northwest along the Weitzel, there are several other district trails — Lance and Middle Point — which lead to other trails, including Cheryl’s Trail. Lance leads to Cheryl, which if taken south will take you into Rider Park. Middle Point connects to Boundary, which also links to Cheryl’s Trail in the park.
For more information on this section of hiking, visit http://elibrary.dcnr.pa.gov/PDFProvider.ashx?action=PDFStream&docID=1743104&chksum=&revision=0&docName=Blessing+Mountain+-Forestry+Trail+Guide+8-5x14+FINAL&nativeExt=pdf&PromptToSave=False&Size=1303659&ViewerMode=2&overlay=0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.