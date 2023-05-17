MIfflinburg names ASPIRES recipients

MIFFLINBURG — The final ASPIRES recipients for the 2022-2023 school year have been announced by the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
These students in grades three, four and five have proven to be role models for their peers in that they are kind, reliable, respectful, include all others and strive for a safe school environment. They are selected monthly by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a special certificate and cash reward at the final school assembly. This award is provided by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.
In third grade, Sylvia Coleman is being recognized. She is the daughter of Robert and Mandy Coleman. The family lives in Mifflinburg and includes a younger brother, Dustin. Sylvia’s favorite subject is reading. She enjoys trips to Knoebel’s in the summer.
Micah Boop is the fourth-grade awardee. He is is the son of Danielle Boop. Micah has a younger sister, Makayla, and cites math as his favorite subject. He likes going to Knoebel’s, Hooplas, playing video games, riding bike and scooters, and playing football for the Wildcats. Micah envisions becoming a scientist, and enjoys studying about the planets.
Kaiden Wise has been selected from fifth grade. Kaiden is the son of Elicia Shallenberger and Jeffrey Wise of Lewisburg. He has a younger brother named Camden and enjoys his science and social studies classes. Kaiden likes to go hiking in the woods and other outdoor adventures. His dream would be to play in the NFL, with his favorite team being the Kansas City Chiefs.
