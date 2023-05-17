MIfflinburg names ASPIRES recipients

From left, Sylvia Coleman, Micah Boop and Kaiden Wise were named ASPIRES recipients at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.

MIFFLINBURG — The final ASPIRES recipients for the 2022-2023 school year have been announced by the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.

These students in grades three, four and five have proven to be role models for their peers in that they are kind, reliable, respectful, include all others and strive for a safe school environment. They are selected monthly by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a special certificate and cash reward at the final school assembly. This award is provided by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club.

