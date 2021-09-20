District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Oct. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Derek Michael Ruiz, 29, of Fredericksburg, Md., had misdemeanor DUI and summary counts of driving without a license and operating vehicle without valid inspection held for court.
• Darrell Keith Blackman, 36, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Misdemeanor counts of DUI (two), possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of improper sunscreening, no headlights and careless driving were withdrawn.
Watsontown Police Departmen DUI
WATSONTOWN — Police arrested a 28-year-old Watsontown man after a vehicle he was driving allegedly struck a 13-year-old boy preparing to board a school bus.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:39 a.m. Sept. 16 along the 400 block of Liberty Street, Watsontown. The boy sustained an injury and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Charges are pending results of toxicology tests.
State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash (injury)
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A Montour County man sustained what police described as a suspected minor injury following a three-vehicle crash at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 17 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Dale E. Schooley, 90, of Danville, was traveling south in a 2011 Lincoln Continental MKZ when police said the vehicle pulled in front of a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram driven by Johnathan C. Hunsinger, 41, of Bloomsburg. Police said the Dodge struck the rear passenger-side of the Lincoln and the Lincoln struck the front bumper of a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Alec H. Mull, 34, of Danville. All were belted. schooley was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He was issued a warning for vehicle turning left, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 5:06 p.m. Sept. 17 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 203, White Deer Township, Union County.
Jared R. Wolfe, 27, of Berwick, was traveling east in a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria when the vehicle went out of control in wet conditions, police reported. The vehicle rotated counter-clockwise into the median and struck a tree. Wolfe, police said, will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 17 along Buffalo Road, east of North 16th Street, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Taylor J. Troxell, 19, of Lewisburg, was traveling west in a 2007 Honda Accord when it struck the rear of a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Carrie M. Reich, 18, of Mifflinburg, which had slowed for stopped, turning traffic, police reported. Both drivers and a passenger in the Ford were belted.
Troxell will be cited with following too closely, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man escaped injury when his vehicle went out of control, rotated and struck a cable barrier off the interstate.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 17 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 212, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Franck-Oliver Gbai, 21, was traveling east in the left lane in a 2018 Tesla Model 3 when the vehicle went out of control in wet conditions, rotated counter-clockwise across the left lane and struck a cable barrier in the center median. Gbai was belted.
He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
Indecent assault/robbery
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Milton man was jailed in Northumberland County after he allegedly assaulted a 44-year-old woman, took her cell phone and left her along the roadway.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 along Eschbach Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Martin Esperanza, 27, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, who was riding with him in a 2007 Mercury. Esperanza allegedly took the phone and left her along Eschbach Road.
Esperanza was taken into custody Sept. 13, arraigned and jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. He was charged with felony robbery, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure and theft.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported harassment at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Following the investigation, police said the allegation was unfounded.
Harassment
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a ChildLine report of harassment against a 7 year old and found no crime had occurred.
Police said the incident was reported between July 15 and Aug. 15 in Hartley Township, Union County.
Suicide attempt
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Niagara Falls, N.Y., woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide.
The incident was reported at 7:56 p.m. along White Deer Run, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Four signs belonging to Dreisbach United Church of Christ were stolen after they were placed along Dreisbach Church Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
The alleged incident occurred between 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 7 a.m. Sept. 17. The signs were advertising an upcoming rummage sale, police noted. Sandwich board signs were valued at $150 and a metal sign was valued at $50.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — David Walls, 47, of Mifflinburg has been charged after police said he took vehicle parts and cash after stating he would fix a 2004 Ford Expedition owned by Angela Stock, 35, of Watsontown.
Items listed as stolen include: Battery, valued at $160; transmission, valued at $400; catalytic converter, valued at $400; starter, valued at $70; and $850 cash.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 28 at 1865 Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union Count
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Mifflinburg man reported to troopers that someone used his information to open a credit card.
Harry Graybill, of Mifflinburg, was listed as the victim of the alleged incident which occurred at 5:11 p.m. Sept. 13 at 348 Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to apply for unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 56-year-old Watsontown woman, police reported.
The alleged incident took place at noon Sept. 15 along Moore Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic stop, 12:18 a.m., Beagle Club Road at Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 1:01 a.m., South Seventh Street at Snake Road, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 1:24 p.m., North Third Street; disturbance, 3:36 p.m., Quarry Road, Point Township, Northumberland County; disturbance, 5:13 p.m., Broadway Street, Milton; traffic stop, 8:28 p.m., Moore Avenue at Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 10 p.m., Market Street.
• Saturday: Assist police agency, 12:49 a.m., South Derr Drive; DUI arrest, 12:51 a.m., St. Mary and North Seventh streets; assist police agency, 2:06 a.m., North Derr Drive; overdose, 2:30 a.m., South Seventh street; complaint, 10:27 a.m., North Water Street; complaint, 11:13 a.m. Route 15, Gregg Township; harassment, 11:24 a.m., police headquarters; unknown problem, 3:40 p.m., St. Catherine Street; complaint, 4:17 p.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; compalint, 9:53 p.m., Market Street; pedestrian stop, 11:54 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 12:09 a.m. South Seventh and St. Louis streets; foot patrol, 12:10 a.m., South Seventh Street and Bell Alley; traffic arrest, 1:01 a.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; underage drinking/public intoxication, 1:17 a.m., South Seventh Street; suspicious person, 3 a.m., Walker and South Seventh streets; traffic warning, 3:46 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 3:53 a.m., Old Turnpike at Fairground roads; complaint, 7:33 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; complaint, 7:57 a.m., Buffalo Road; criminal mischief, 10:32 a.m., police headquarters; theft, 10:37 a.m., North Third Street; parking complaint, 11:29 a.m., St. Louis at south Sixth streets; phone call request, 11:46 a.m., North 10th Street; phone call request, 1:19 p.m., Market Street; hit and run, 4:27 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 4:54 p.m., West Market Street; domestic, 5:34 p.m., East Eighth Street, Watsontown; assit fire/EMS, 6:06 p.m., Walker Street; assist fire/EMS, 6:06 p.m., Walker Street; traffic warning, 9:12 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic arrest, 10:02 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; DUI, 10:42 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; assist police agency, 11:24 p.m., North Seventh Street and Route 15.
• Thursday: 911 open line, 6:58 a.m., Skyline Avenue, East Buffalo Township; dispute, 7:40 a.m., South Front Street; reportable accident, 8:48 a.m., St. Mary at North 11th streets; non-injury accident, 2:10 p.m., West Market and South 10th streets; be on the lookout, 2:32 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; reportable accident, 3:12 p.m., Buffalo Road at North Fifth Street; abandoned vehicle, 4:19 p.m., Cherry Alley; be on the lookout, 6 p.m., State Police at selinsgrove; fingerprint, 6:35 p.m., South Second Street; traffic warning, 8:14 p.m., St. Mary Street and North Derr Drive; assist other agency, 8:26 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:41 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; traffic warning, 9:10 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
