BARBOURS — Just east of Barbours, and due north of Hughesville is one of the Loyalsock State Forest's many short trails.
Don't let it's length deter you from giving a shot, though. This roughly two-mile out and back with a "lollipop" loop is just off Route 87, which follows along Loyalsock Creek from just outside of Montoursville.
Rough Hill Trail gets its name honestly. It's rocky, and it has a couple of steep sections. It's the kind of trail that you'd think mountain goats would love.
Parking is available at the Sandy Bottom Stream access. From there, the trail is just east of the parking lot and blazed yellow. Initially, it's a flat walk adjacent to Loyalsock Creek, then it takes a right into the woods and through a marshy area.
From there, a short ascent back to Route 87, where hikers must cross and catch the trail again. After a turn back to the left, you see where the trail gets its name. Rocks are everywhere. A cliff face to your right extends as you begin a somewhat steep ascent on a narrow, rocky trail. A couple hundred feet later, the trail levels out a bit and cuts back to the right as you come up on a side trail which leads to the Lower Vista.
This short section goes through some younger hemlocks and mountain laurel before emerging in a grouping of mature hemlocks that open up onto a rocky outcrop which provides the scenic vista. The Lower Vista features great views over the Loyalsock Creek and onto Camp Mountain and Scaite Knob.
As you rejoin the trail, it follows old logging trails as you come up on the loop. Having done this trail numerous times, I'd suggest taking the loop clockwise. Both directions will be somewhat steep, but the trekking is far easier going clockwise.
Doing so will be take you another couple hundred feet before you level out again and cut back right, where you walk among several interesting rock formations, laurel and mature hemlocks. This is an especially gorgeous walk in the winter with a layer of snow on the ground and the evergreens as a backdrop.
Soon enough you'll come to a little bend in the trail which opens up to the stunning Upper Vista looking west over Loyalsock Creek the state forest and beyond. One of the first things you'll see in the distance is Smith Knob, not far from the western terminus of the Loyalsock Trail.
After leaving Upper Vista, you begin to trek into the rockiest section of the trail. That section has smaller rocks and larger boulders leading up to outcrops, and interesting formations. Soon, the loop section ends and you're headed back down the mountain.
Having taken this trail in every season, it has become one of my favorites for a number of reasons. It's shorter and can be accomplished on a busy weekend morning when you have afternoon activities, or even after work, when you want to squeeze in a quick jaunt before dark.
Be advised a good, sturdy pair of boots will help tremendously on this trail and any hiking in winter weather should be done so with caution, especially around the vistas.
