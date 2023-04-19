Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Paul D. Roach, 36, Thompsontown, one year probation each after pleading guilty to two counts of simple assault.
• Kenneth E. Tucker, 58, Baltimore, Md., one to five years confinement for forgery.
• Roger L. Williams Jr., 53, Chester, 266 days to 23 months confinement for obstructing the administration of law or other government functions.
• Titilope A. Awe, 25, Roswell, Ga., six months probation for driving under the influence.
• Logan C. Pursely, 23, Penns Creek, five years probation for driving under the influence second offense.
• Acetyn L. Starr, 27, Marysville, one year probation for criminal mischief, one year probation for simple assault, and six months probation for contempt for violation of order or agreement.
• Michael A. Lookingland, 39, Glen Arm, Md., six months probation for driving under the influence.
• Kendall K. Richburg, 34, Nanticoke, 21 months to 10 years confinement for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
BEAVERTOWN — Troopers are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles, which occurred in the early morning hours of April 14 in the area of Hahn and Middleswarth streets, Beavertown.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Edwin Keller, 49, of Williamsport, reported the theft of a 2013 Hartline Travel trailer.
The incident was reported at 7:24 a.m. April 15 at 469 Beaver Road, Limestone Township, Snyder County.
SELINSGROVE — Amanda Schlegel, 21, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly being found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. April 8 along Route 11, Selinsgrove.
