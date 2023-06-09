• Jennifer Katherine Krempa and Aaron Noah Krempa to Hugh Blanchetti and Zachary Boyers, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $579,000.
• Claude T. Witts to Mary L. Jackson, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Kathi E. Ertman and Lonny J. Wertman to John L. King and Verna G. King, property in Delaware Township, $15,000.
• James S. Eck and Chelsea Eck to Lauren Anne Byers, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Teresa J. Corbin estate, Teresa J. Woolsey and Laurie A. Woolsey exeuctrix to Laurie A. Woolsey, property in Turbot Township, no amount listed.
• Timothy R. Savatt and Juliann M. Savatt to Joseph A. Santorine, property in milton, $1.
• Benjamin P. Marhulik and Emy-Lynn M. Marhulik to Travis N. Reich and Rachel E. Freeman, property in Milton, $229,000.
• Ronald H. Hartranft estate, John K. Hartranft exeuctor and Christine F. Brehm exeuctor to Craig A. Rodabaugh and Cynthia L. Hutchinson, property in watsontown, $237,500.
• Donald E. Kipp and Margaret L. Kipp to Tyler C. Gritzges and Haley J. Fritzges, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Ray A. King Jr. estate and Kevin M. King administrator to Ray A. King and Deborah P. King, property in Watsontown, $1.
• David E. Graham to Front Door Deal LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $21,500.
• Grace E. Fellon by agent and Christopher J. Fellon agent to Thomas G. Kirck, property in Northumberland, $249,900.
• Brian N. Diehl and Sheri A. Diehl to Lauren E. Campbell and Robert J. Grigas, property in Ralpho Township, $280,000.
• Wayne A. Hommel by agent and Evelyn E. Hommel agent and individually to Kimberly Long, property in Lower Augusta Township, $7,000.
• Carol Ann Weikel to Michael B. Ludwig, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Victor Antonio gay to Pennforest LLC, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• M. Jane Knoyar to Todd A. Lawrence, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• M. Jayne Konyar to Tracy Sonricker, Kelly Babbitt, Bonnie Prouty and Shelby Gundman, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Bell Servicess LLC to Ive L. Batista Almon, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
• Mark A. Derr and Denise J. Derr to Brian Zeigler, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Dennis E. Kahler, Janet Kahler and Eric C. Kahler to Eric C. Kahler, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Ronald L. Radel estate, Randi S. Buehner executor and Richard L. Radel Jr. exeuctor to Richard L. Radel Jr., James C. Radel and Brian K. Radel, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Anthony Capiro to Nefflander Properties LLC, property iN Coal Township, $61,000.
• Jared I. Savlov to Nefflander Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Brooke Lynn Woodring and Gregory James Bingaman to Christopher Battaglia, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Timothy R. Adams and Lucinda A. Adams to Adams Acres LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jeffrey L. Wiseman and Deanna L. wiseman to James F. Brown and Darlene E. Brown, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Thomas Scheeler and Lauren Scheeler to Jeremy McNaught and Eleanor R. Rominger, property in Riverside, $261,501.
• Front Door Deal LLC to MVLS Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $32,500.
• Linda K. Kunkel to Billiejo Ann Tinley, property in Sunbury, $194,000.
• John F. Finlan to John R. Finlan and CHrisitne M. Reiner, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Margaret R. Swank to Victor J. Kocur, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Dawn Marie Holthaus to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in West Cameron Township, $1,230.02.
• Ryan T. Hall and Giovanna Hall to Brett Benfer, property in Upper Augusta Township, $245,000.
• Michael Duran Jr. to Michael Duran Jr. and Lrie Kushner, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Fredericka R. Williams and Williams Realty to Michael C. Thompson, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Rochelle M. McIntyre, James A. McIntyre, Amanda M. Cavanaugh and Derek Cavanaugh to Kyle J. Petruskevich, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Paul J. Gaughan Jr. estate and Deborah Pennebacker executrix to Deborah Pennebacker, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Stephanie R. Knauss and Joshua Knauss to David M. Mahoney and Makayla J. Mahoney, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Capital Projects LLC to Antonio Marinez and Carmen de Jesus Rodriguez de Parra, property in Mount Carmel Township, $8,000.
• Vikki A. Zarko to James Self Storage LLC, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper DBA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Department of Veterans Affairs Loan Guaranty Service United States of America, property in Upper Augusta Township, $10.
• R. Craig Rhoades and Pamela S. Rhoades to Townsend Realty Inc., property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Boom University LLC to Raymond Marierose, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Sandra K. Sulouff to Althea E. Sulouff, property in Point Township, $1.
• BDL Properties LLC to Jacob East and Tatiana East, property in Mount Carmel Township, $133,000.
• Scott Lee Houck to Kids Play House Daycare Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $23,000.
• Lucas J. Zeiler to Jacqueline Romano, property in Mount carmel, $46,000.
• Glenn E. Kreitzer estate and Glenda E. Whitecavage exeuctrix to Glenda E. Whitecavage, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Robert W. Smith and Pamela J. Smith to Jordan A. Smith and Ellen Smith, properyt in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Tammy C. Seyler, Tammy C. Shutt and Terry Seyler to Bobbi L. Harmon, property in Sunbury, $127,600.
• Peter Johnson and Deborah G. Johnson to Mark E. Thomas, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jesse Ravelo to Ozere Monda, property in Sunbury, $127,000.
• 2016 Carole H. Apfelbaum Family Trust, Brianna Apfelbaum Kula trustee and Jon Sidney Apfelbaum trustee to Harry L. Apfelbaum, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brett Zosh to Dawn E. Bosch, property in Mount Carmel Township, $62,000.
• Derek F. Shingara and Keena V. Shingara to Carter Barrett, property in Marion Heights, $59,000.
• Anna G. Clayberger to Anna G. Clayberger Home Only Grantor Turst, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Phyllis Minnich to Ryan Owen Lennon, property in Riverside, $206,000.
• David Salome Caba and Rosa Elena Torres to Jonathan Montalvo, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• John R. Simeone and Karen L. Simeone to Debra Martin, property in Sunbury, $85,000.
• Lawrence J. Cove and Charlene M. Cove to JDCM Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $66,000.
• Clarks Grove United Methodist Church to Nina M. Miller, property in Shamokin Township, $220,000.
• Donald Whitmer and Tessa Whitmer to Kenneth Frederick Persing and Becky Hanna Persing, property in Point Township, $1.
• Pennsylvania State Employees Crdit Union to Jeffrey Netherton, property in Sunbury, $42,0000.
