WATSONTOWN — Two sisters from the Milton area are currently filling a room at a church in Watsontown with new toys.
However, the toys won’t be added to their toy box. Instead, the items will be distributed this Christmas season to local children in need.
One year ago, 7-year-old Lilly Wallace launched Lilly’s Toy Drive, to collect items to be donated to the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program.
This year, Wallace’s 5-year-old sister Alice has stepped up her involvement in the effort, which has been rebranded “Two Sisters Toy Drive.”
“I like that better,” Alice said, of the new name.
The name isn’t the only thing that’s changed. The sisters also return armed with a Facebook page, “Two Sisters Toy Drive,” and a fundraiser to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St. A portion of the proceeds from meals purchased that evening will be donated to the toy drive.
The sisters are also seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys.
Lilly was pleasantly surprised with the success of the 2021 drive.
“We raised more than expected last year,” she said. “And this year will be even bigger because of the support we have from the community.”
In 2021, they raised $6,000 and were able to help 113 families. Lilly and Alice’s mother, Lynnette, said 90% of the money raised will be used to purchase gifts locally, at businesses including Hinkle’s Toy Barn and Blue Heron, both in Milton.
Gary Hinkle, one of the owners of Hinkle’s Toy Barn, said he’s happy to help the sisters’ efforts.
“Having children do it is more powerful,” he said. “It shows more heart than if it’s just a store or a group running it.”
Matthew Pierce, owner of Blue Heron, agreed.
“The toy drive gets the community into the Christmas spirit and the spirit of giving,” he said. “And the girls get to go on the radio and meet different businesses and families. It’s a lot of fun.”
The sisters were recently interviewed on WGRC. The radio station, at 101 Armory Blvd., Lewisburg, is a drop-off location for those wishing to donate toys.
Donations will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 11.
“Barbies or any toys,” Alice said, of items that are being accepted.
“For babies to teenagers,” Lilly added.
Josh Wallace, their father and co-pastor at Watsontown Baptist Church, said “It’s pretty special for us that instead of being focused on what toys they’re going to get, they spend their time and energy on collecting toys for other kids.”
The toys are currently being stored at the church until they’re delivered to the Watsontown Police Department.
The Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund program was founded by Reed during the 1949 season as he was serving as chief of the Watsontown Police Department. He passed away in 1972, and the program has continued to grow through the years.
The program serves families who live within the boundaries of the Warrior Run School District.
To donate to the Two Sisters Toy Drive, contact the Watsontown Baptist Church at 570-538-2512 or reach out to the Facebook page Two Sisters Toy Drive.
