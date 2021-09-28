LEWISBURG — Shaquille O’Neal, retired 10 years from professional basketball, appeared Friday on the Bucknell University campus pursuing a long-time calling.
The university confirmed that O’Neal, performing as “DJ Diesel,” was the headliner at Fall Fest. The student-only event was held on the lawn of Sojka Pavillion and also included student performers, a carnival and food.
Facebook photos with students and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member began to be posted over the weekend.
O’Neal, also known for his investment savvy and entrepreneurship, ironically announced his “retirement” from being a celebrity over the weekend. Reports in the Huffington Post, the New York Post and elsewhere said O’Neal claimed celebrities were “crazy” and hoped he would be remembered for his kindness rather than being famous.
O’Neal, also known for rap recordings, has released several albums, two soundtracks and numerous singles. His NBA career from 1992 to 2011 included stops in Orlando, Los Angeles (Lakers), Phoenix, Cleveland and Miami.
