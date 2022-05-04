April ASPIRES winners announced

MIFFLINBURG — The April ASPIRES recipients at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School were recently announced by Principal Philip Haggenstaller. This award is sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club and recognizes students who have displayed positive characteristics such as kindness, respect, responsibility and acceptance of all others – all part of the school’s anti-bullying campaign.
Each monthly award winner will receive a special certificate and a gift of cash at the final school assembly in June.
In third grade and a student in Mrs. Sheesley’s homeroom, Jaxson Smith has been selected. He is a son of Ryan and Lynley Smith of Mifflinburg and has a younger brother. Jaxson cites math as his favorite subject. Outside of school, he likes to play baseball and basketball and he hopes to someday become a professional baseball player.
Kamdyn Klose, the son of Andrew and Amanda Klose of Mifflinburg, is the fourth grader being recognized. Kamdyn has two sisters and a younger brother and is in Mrs. Willit’s homeroom. His favorite subject is math, and he will be participating in the school musical “Dig It”. He enjoys playing baseball and hopes to become a police officer.
From Mr. Alexander’s fifth-grade homeroom, Ava Fry has been selected. She is the daughter of Steve and Lin Fry of Mifflinburg. Ava’s favorite subject is math, and she enjoys playing both softball and basketball.
The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club supports many different programs involving young people all over the world. The club is always looking for new members. For more information, call 570-966-0623.
