LEWISBURG — Sales of portions of the Great Stream Commons Industrial Park this year resulted in projected reduction of the Union County debt service tax for 2022.
Commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to approve the 2022 county budget with final adoption set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Union County Government Center.
Jeff McClintock, Union County finance director, said the general fund tax would remain at 4.56 mills and the library tax would remain at 0.16 mills. However if the plan is adopted as is, the debt service tax would be reduced by 0.36 mills thanks to the sale of two parcels.
However, sales of sizable parcels to River Run Foods and PNK Holdings LLC were still pending after agreements in principle were made this year.
“They have stipulations in them,” McClintock said of the agreements. “If they do not happen (and) we do not receive the proceeds, we are going to have issues paying our debt if we eliminate the debt service tax altogether.”
County debt from the purchase of the industrial park in Gregg Township currently runs through the end of 2029.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, was confident that the pending deals would close and the debt service tax would be eliminated once they do. But without money in hand, dropping the rate only to cover the deals which have been closed was prudent.
The reduction of the debt service tax, now at 0.84 mills would save a property tax owner $36 per year per $100,000 in assessed valuation.
McClintock noted the $23.5 million budget proposal was over $3.3 million larger than the previous year. Eligible county employees would receive an average of a 2.5% wage increase, a 1% base salary adjustment and a one-time payment of $100 per month worked in 2021.
Higher premiums for medical insurance (8%), assessment office software improvement ($71,000), higher tax collection expenses due to fidelity bond collection accounted for some of the higher expenses. The sheriff’s department budget increased due to a vehicle purchase while Treatment Court grants would be split with Snyder County, resulting in a smaller grant.
Major revenue growth was noted, mainly in $4.3 million in state and federal coronavirus fiscal recovery funds. McClintock said the amount has been budgeted and would be received via the general fund. However, restrictions on how they could be spent meant they would transferred to other funds.
Commissioner Stacy Richards was absent from the Tuesday commissioner’s meeting.
