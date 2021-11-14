LEWISBURG — “Bridging the skills gap” recently went from a lofty concept to something personal.
Susan Bastian, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) digital literacy specialist, said individual tutoring of computer skills was introduced at three area locations.
Digital Literacy “computer lab” sites included The Miller Center Cyber Cafe in Lewisburg, the White Deer Commons Community Room, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and CSIU in Montandon. Sessions were available each day of the week at one or more of the locations.
Schedules and information about the grant-funded sessions, offered at no charge, was available by calling 570-523-1155, extensions 2321 or 2323.
“The main focus is to provide free access to computers and the internet,” Bastian said. “We teach adults from anywhere their knowledge base is. It could be anywhere from turning it on all the way through job seeking skills and applying for jobs online.”
The CSIU program was set up to work in tandem with PA CareerLink, a better-known and more comprehensive service.
“We will work independently, but we are referencing (clients) to CareerLink for further job searching,” Bastian said. “CareerLink will reference them to us if they need more computer training going forward.”
Bastian said the program can be self-paced and if a client has access at home, they can continue to learn there and come back to the “lab” if they need things clarified.
The program was set up to offer certificates in basic skills, Microsoft Word, Windows operating systems and others. Career portfolios could also be set up with indeed.com. Safely making the most of social media was an option offered.
The program was funded by a one-year Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
