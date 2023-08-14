Radiographic technologist recognized

Representatives from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s radiography program celebrate the program’s Preceptor of the Year, Tiffany Shaffer, a radiographic technologist for Evangelical Community Hospital. From left are Christine L. Eckenrod, director of the college’s radiography program; Shaffer; Allen R. Smith, the college’s clinical director of radiography; and student Kas F. Kondash, of Millheim, Medical Imaging Club president.

 PROVIDED BY LISA M. DOSTICK/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Medical Imaging Club recently selected Tiffany Shaffer, a radiographic technologist for Evangelical Community Hospital, as its Preceptor of the Year.

Clinical preceptors are employees of the clinical sites where radiography students gain hands-on experience. To graduate from Penn College and sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists certifying exam, radiography students must complete more than 1,500 hours of training in clinical settings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.