Historical association to purchase former bank building

WATSONTOWN — By a vote of 3-2, Watsontown Borough Council on Monday approved having the paperwork drawn up to sell the former Santander Bank building to the Watsontown Historical Association, for $120,000.
Council members voting to approve were Greg Miller, Dennis Confer and Todd Moyer. Dan Folk and Ralph Young voted against, while Fred Merrill was absent from the meeting.
Following the meeting, borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the approval to have the sales agreement drawn up was the only step council needs to take to sell the property to the association. Jarrett expects the sale to close in July.
During the meeting, Confer said as part of the negotiations with the historical association, it was agreed that the organization must pay for the property in full by July 31. Should the association dissolve after the sale is finalized, the property will revert back to borough ownership.
Confer also explained that the borough will retain ownership of the property’s parking lot.
“That’s helping the Watsontown Historical Association,” he said, adding that the borough will be responsible for plowing the lot and shoveling the adjoining sidewalks when it snows.
Confer offered thanks to borough representatives and historical association members who were involved in the negotiations.
The borough purchased the bank property on Main Street for $129,000 in 2019, following the closure of the bank.
Confer announced during the meeting that two ministries of the Watsontown United Methodist Church — which will be closing at the end of the year — will be relocating to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, located along Route 44 between McEwensville and Turbotville.
According to Confer, both the Happy Harbor Preschool and Kids Cafe will become ministries of Holy Spirit.
Happy Harbor serves 42 children. Kids Cafe provides lunches and activities to area children throughout the summer in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Confer said Kids Cafe will be expanding in 2022.
“For Kids Cafe, they are going to do it in both McEwensville and Watsontown, since they have to drive through McEwensville to get to Watsontown,” he said.
He noted relief that the ministries will be relocating, but expressed sadness to United Methodist Church members that their church will be closing its doors.
“We are sorry to hear you are closing,” Confer said. “You did a lot for this community and we appreciate it very much.”
Watsontown Borough’s $1.6 million 2022 budget was approved during the meeting. Jarrett previously said the budget is similar to the 2021 budget, and keeps taxes and electric rates level.
Bob Frey was granted a one-year contract to continue serving as the refuse collector for residents, who will be charged $14.50 per month for the pickup of a 33-gallon can of trash two times per week.
In other business, council approved:
• The following re-appointments: Tom Hetherington, Civil Service Commissioner, six-year term; Wayne Greiner, Zoning Hearing Board, five-year term; Rick Wolfe, Planning commission, four-year term; Jay Jarrett, Milton Regional Sewer Authority board, 5-year term.
• The following appointments: Mark Stankiewicz, Planning Commission, four-year term; and Tim Haluck, Planning Commisssion, one-year term.
It was noted during the meeting that the borough office and Department of Public Works will be closed Dec. 24, 27 and 31, and Jan. 3.
