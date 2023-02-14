LEWISBURG — A member of the United States Marine Corps — who kicked the winning goal to give Lewisburg a district soccer championship in 2010 — is set to marry the love of his life on President’s Day weekend, at a presidential library.

Brett Lynch, a 2011 graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School now serving as a Marine, will marry Beverly Pham, of Orange County, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif.

