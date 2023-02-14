LEWISBURG — A member of the United States Marine Corps — who kicked the winning goal to give Lewisburg a district soccer championship in 2010 — is set to marry the love of his life on President’s Day weekend, at a presidential library.
Brett Lynch, a 2011 graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School now serving as a Marine, will marry Beverly Pham, of Orange County, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif.
Lynch and Pham met through mutual friends while she was on vacation in Palm Springs, Calif.
A group of friends, including Pham and Lynch, went out together to a bar named Moxie for a few drinks, where the two got to know one another.
“And the rest is history,” said Pham. “He turned out to be a super nice guy.”
Lynch was stationed briefly at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. For about one month, he would weekly drive 142 miles to visit Pham in Los Angeles.
After one month, he was transferred to the Marine Corp Air Station at Cherry Point, in Havelock, N.C. Lynch is currently a first lieutenant in the Marine Air Support Unit. Pham said Lynch joined the military due to his father’s service in the Navy.
Lynch plans on pursuing a law degree after his time in the service.
“It’s an honor to be marrying someone who has dedicated part of their life to the military,” Pham said. “I really appreciate the dedication and sacrifice that Brett is giving to serve our country.”
While she lives in Los Angels and he is stationed in North Carolina, the two have stuck together, not allowing the miles in between to separate them.
“My job allows me to work from home so I’ve been able to fly across the country and spend about a month at a time with him before returning home,” she said.
Between the two, Pham said they have wracked up 20 cross-country flights to be with each other over the past two years.
“For the past two years we’ve been to Lewisburg and Mifflinburg to visit family and I’ve found the people there to be very friendly,” said Pham.
“When we are together we love to cook together,” she continued. “I’m Vietnamese so we both enjoy cooking Vietnamese cuisine, and trying new restaurants together. We also enjoy going to concerts and musical events. But even if we just hang out and watch TV or a movie we still have fun.”
Pham said she just knew Lynch was the one for her.
“I never considered myself to be a long-distance relationship person, but we made it work,” she said.
Lynch is the son of Andrew and Gwendolyn Lynch, formerly of Lewisburg, now living in Naples, Fla.
Prior to joining the Marines, Andrew Lynch worked as a research analyst with CBS television.
Pham is the daughter of Viet Pham and Lan Phuong Pham of Orange County, Calif. After graduating from the University of Southern California, Beverly Pham worked as a reporter — covering high school sports and college recruiting — for Fox Sports. She now works in the editorial design department at Fox Sports, leading the design team for the Fox Sports app and for foxsports.com.
It was while searching for a wedding venue that Pham found the Nixon library.
“I didn’t know they had weddings there when we were looking for a wedding venue,” she said. “I reached out and got their pricing, which fit within our budget. We both felt the venue would be the perfect setting for a military wedding. And, to top it off we’re getting married on President’s Day at a presidential library, so it’s kind of fitting.”
After the wedding, the couple plans on living in New Bern, N.C., until Lynch finishes his military service. He’s scheduled to be discharged in March 2024.
“Right now he’s looking at law schools in Texas, Florida, Tennessee and California,” Pham said. “It will depend on where he’s accepted to law school as to where we’ll be living in the future.
“We are also planning a family,” she continued. “We would like to have two kids, at least. I’m saying two, he would like more but I think I’m sticking with two kids max.”
Pham said in today’s world the most important aspect of love is “being there for each other no matter what. Relationships take an effort from both people to make it work.”
When asked how she knew Lynch was the one for her Pham stated, “When ya know, ya know.”
The couple’s wedding party includes:Brittany Beidelman, Marine Del Rey, Calif., maid of honor; Cassidy Takeuchi, Santa Ana, Calif., bridesmaid; Cheryl Tan, San Francisco, Calif., birdesmaid; Christy Nguyen, Fountain Valley, Calif., bridesmaid; Karina Trujillo, Anaheim, Calif., bridesmaid; MaKayla Vester, New Bern, N.C., bridesmaid; Leo Walthery, Long Beach, Calif., ring bearer; Drew Lynch, West Palm Beach, Fla., best man; Benjamin Pham, Westminster, Calif., groomsman and violin music for the ceremony; Brian Bernstein, Lewisburg, groomsman; Jacob Drogowski, New Bern, N.C., groomsman; Jeremy Vester, New Bern, N.C., groomsman; and Nathan Lynch, Arlington, Va., groomsman.
Pastor Randy Craft will officiate the ceremony, with the bride to be given in marriage by her father.
The wedding reception will be held in the East Room Ballroom at the Richard Nixon Library.
The couple plans to honeymoon in Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.