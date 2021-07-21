MIFFLINBURG — Blaina Martin was sworn in at the Tuesday meeting of Mifflinburg Borough Council and will serve the borough as a full time police officer.
Mifflinburg Chief of Police Jeffrey Hackenburg said Martin, of the Middleburg area, would begin as patrol officer.
Martin, as is routine in police employment, will have a one-year probationary period. Service would be in tandem with other officers for two 20 work day stretches before serving "solo."
Other action by council included awarding a sewer project bid for the High Street and Hickory Alley area to Snyder Environmental Services, based in Kearneysville, W.Va. Final acceptance of their low bid of $417.372 was contingent upon an engineer's review and reference checks.
Other bids were from Dave Gutelius Excavating of Mifflinburg ($490,109.31) and Greenland Construction of Clearfield ($506,316).
