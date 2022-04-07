Warrior Run students attend leadership conference

TURBOTVILLE — Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from the Warrior Run middle and high schools learned leadership skills, project ideas and participated in state competition while attending the 2022 FCCLA State Leadership Conference, held recently at Seven Springs Resort and Conference center.
The state conference also gave members the opportunity to compete in STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition). Kayla Eschbach, a junior, competed in the Focus on Children Event, obtaining a silver medal. As part of the competiton, she partnered with a local business to hold a puppy picnic in which families were able to engage in games, food and play with puppies for an afternoon.
Chloe Burden, an eighth grader, earned a gold medal and was named to the PA National Team. She competed in the Chapter Service Display event with her project titled, “Comforting with Care.” She is eligible to compete at the National FCCLA Conference in San Diego this summer.
Mackenzie Heyler and Summer Rovenolt earned silver medals and were also named to the PA FCCLA National Team with their project, titled “Healthy Foods.” They competed in Sports Nutrition in which participants use Family and Consumer Sciences skills to plan and develop an individualized nutritional plan to meet the needs of a competitive student athlete in a specific sport. They prepared a sample nutrition and hydration plan based upon nutritional and energy needs of a named student athlete. The students must demonstrate a method to be used by the athlete to assist with nutrition management.
Azara Ransom also participated in the conference by serving as a voting delegate, creating a conference poster and serving as a conference volunteer. Community member and past PA FCCLA State alumni Alexis Staggert and Warrior Run Food Service director Johnathan Hall served as evaluators for other STAR events.
Warrior Run FCCLA members contributed to the FCCLA State Outreach Project. This project encourages members to become involved in many service projects in the community. Warrior Run FCCLA gave service to Kardz for Kids, Operation Christmas Child, Warrior Run Kids Fund, student council, cafeteria staff, special needs classrooms and the Warrior Run staff.
During the conference, many awards were given to the Warrior Run FCCLA members. Chloe Burden received Chapter Member of the Year. Warrior Run Middle and High School FCCLA’s were recognized for Community Outreach Projects and National Programs in Action Community Service. Additionally, Warrior Middle FCCLA received the Caring Chapter award. Deborah Waughen, Warrior Run FCCLA advisor, received a State Service Award and was recognized for her 35 years of service to FCCLA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.