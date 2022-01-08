NEW COLUMBIA — Responders from three area fire departments spent more than two hours Friday evening on the scene of a fire which broke out at 654 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kevin Koch said the blaze broke out at around 7 p.m. at a home owned by Kyle and Amanda Newcomer.
“Fire was on the outside of the home when I arrived,” Koch said. “Fire crews immediately went to work putting out the fire on the outside of the house and checking for extension.”
While the fire did not extend into the interior, Koch said firefighters had to remove interior drywall to make sure the blaze was not spreading inside the home.
He said the interior of the home sustained “very little fire damage.” There were no injuries.
Koch noted that firefighters were concerned with the potential danger posed by power lines in the area. There were no water supply issues as there was a hydrant located nearby.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is expected to be on scene Monday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire. Koch said it is not considered suspicious at this time, and appears to be accidental in nature.
The Newcomers are insured and are currently staying with family members, Koch said.
In addition to White Deer Township, firefighters from the Warrior Run area and Milton responded to the scene.
