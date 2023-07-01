MILTON — Milton is remembering a big man and his big impact on Little League baseball.
Greg Brouse, 68, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, June 22, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
A 1972 graduate of Milton High School, Brouse served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
A truck driver with Milton Transportation, Brouse was heavily involved with Little League, as a coach in Milton for many years and as District 13 administrator for 14 years.
The district stretched from Berwick to Lewistown, and from Snyder County to the Warrior Run area.
Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker knew Brouse for about 15 years, and coached his granddaughter's ball team.
"Greg will be missed," Walker said. "His death hit hard as he was a one of a kind.
"Greg was very instrumental not only in Little League District 13, but also in the Borough of Milton. He was a long-time resident of Milton and brought both softball and baseball tournaments to Milton."
Walker said Brouse attended all of his granddaughter's games.
"Greg was like a father to many of us," Walker said. "He was a good family man and we were all blessed to have known him. He loved his granddaughter and traveled all over to watch her pitch."
Lance Laubach played on a teener league team when Brouse was a coach.
"He always had time for the kids, whether they wanted to focus on improving their sliding or whatever it was that needed worked on," Laubach said. "He was always there for us. He always was available to take the extra time to help.
"The biggest thing was he had a quite presence in the dugout, and didn't have to say much to command attention," Laubach continued. "He never told us we couldn't do something. He was more of a quite understanding person. He wasn't a demanding coach. He wanted us to have fun and go out and have a blast playing ball,"
Toby Gearhart took over the District 13 Little League administrator role from Brouse.
He remembers Brouse as being "super passionate" about Little League.
"He was intense in that he had expectations that you were expected to follow," Gearhart said. "He came across as gruff sometimes but he just wanted the best for the Little League program."
Gearhart said Brouse had to be firm, as some individuals tried to "skirt around the rules."
"He was a district administrator and incredibly knowledgeable and was willing to answer any questions, but he always had a way in which he wanted things done," added Gearhart. "We always had a handful of meetings a year between leagues and he was the go-between the leagues and the Little League International East region.
"(Brouse) was there to guide the leagues and answer any questions you had," Gearhart continued. "He was a stickler for the rules. He had a set of high expectations for you and if you didn't adhere to those expectations, you heard about it."
He appreciated Brouse's attitude about Little League, and his role as district administrator.
"This job is a difficult one," Gearhart said. "You are expected to enforce rules when all those involved in Little League are volunteers. There's no threat of firing or releasing volunteers. It is incredibly difficult to have all teams adhere to the rules. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Brouse. The way he did it worked for him."
Gearhart said Brouse put "a tremendous amount of faith" in him when Gearhart became the district administrator.
"He was always there to answer any questions that I had," Gearhart said. "He left a legacy of the tournaments and clinics we run. He set all those up and they continue today. I think our tournaments run very smoothly because of him. He was super passionate about Little League. It wasn't about the winning or losing it was about enjoying the game and he was passionate about it."
His focus was always on the kids and he stood for the kids when it came to interaction from Little League International.
In a 2020 interview with the Standard-Journal Brouse said, “I’ve had so many skirts with leagues doing things wrong,” he said. “The first thing out of my mouth to (Little League) headquarters is ‘don’t do anything to the kids. Let the kids play.’”
Brouse said as a coach, he wanted to be more than just that to his players.
"I wanted to be a dad to some of these boys," Brouse said.
