I’ll admit I was in tears watching the last couple of laps of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.
I love motorsports history, and there are rare occasions in motorsports that turn into epic moments that withstand the test of time. Watching Helio Castroneves lead the final laps of this year’s race, closely pursued by Alex Palou, I just knew that something special was about to happen.
As Castroneves crossed the finish line, he joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the Indy 500. The victory, and Castroneves’ celebration after taking the checkered flag, will go down in history as one of the greatest moments in the history of the world’s most famous race.
As soon as Castroneves took the checkered flag I said “is he going to climb the fence or is he too old for that?”
At 46, Castroneves has more energy, and is more athletic than, many drivers half his age. It was amazing watching him climb the fence in celebration, 20 years after his first win.
Of the four four-time race winners, Castroneves had the longest gap between his first and fourth win.
The energy which emanated from the fans at this year’s 500 — from qualifying through the victory celebration — seemed higher than any other time in recent memory. That’s likely, at least partially, because the COVID-19 pandemic meant no fans were able to attend “the greatest spectacle in racing” in 2020.
That energy from the fans is also what made Castroneves’ win so special. Watching him run up and down the front stretch after the race, with fans cheering wildly, was truly amazing. My only concern is that Castroneves’ victory celebration may have been a COVID spreader. Hopefully he’s vaccinated as he appeared to hug everyone he came in contact with.
Castroneves is a special driver, and on Sunday cemented his place among the legends.
The fact that he’s only racing part-time this year — after being cast aside as a driver by Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske — also made Castroneves’ win extra special. It also marked the first IndyCar win for team owner Mike Shank.
While celebrating, Castroneves took the opportunity to rub his win into one old rival. After his second 500 race win in 2002, “bad boy” Paul Tracy wrongfully claimed Castroneves wasn’t the winner. Because of car positioning when a race-ending caution flew, Tracy claimed he should’ve been awarded the win.
Tracy is now a television announcer, and Castroneves made sure in his interview to rub in that he, and not Tracy, won the 2002 race. As a result, Castroneves is now a four-time winner of the 500.
In addition to his four wins, Castroneves finished second on three other occasions.
He claims he’s not finished racing yet. Can he become the races first five-time winner? Not likely, but that will never diminish his popularity, particularly at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Although it’s been a decade since I was there, I attended Indy 500 qualifying on several occasions. I particularly remember the crowd urging Castroneves on as he pounded out laps in cold conditions to win the pole on one of those occasions.
I will also always cherish the fact that I saw Castroneves climb the fence after winning races in Nazareth and Richmond. H is showmanship, and success on the “Dancing with the Stars” television program, has made him one of the most popular drivers of his era.
In victory lane Sunday, Castroneves joked that he’s only competed in two races this year and he won both. He was on the Wayne Taylor Racing team which won the 24 Hours of Daytona in February.
Castroneves has solidified his place as one of the greatest IndyCar drivers in motorsports history. It will be fun to watch him ride the wave of momentum from winning his fourth Indy 500, as a part-time driver.
Coming up this season, Castroneves will run a handful of IndyCar races with Mike Shank. He’ll also be competing in Tony Stewart’s summer SRX series, being contested by star drivers on Saturday nights throughout the summer.
I’m willing to bet we’ll see the four-time Indy 500 winner win at least one more race in 2021. Regardless of whether he ever wins again, Castroneves is without a doubt one of the greatest drivers in motorsports history. It was fun watching on television Sunday as a moment unfolded that will go down as one of the greatest occurrences in motorsports history.
