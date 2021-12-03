MIFFLINBURG — The Gutelius House and Museum, decorated for the holiday season, will be open during Mifflinburg Christkindl Market hours.
Open hours during the market will be from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Gutelius, Fifth and Green streets, Mifflinburg.
Gingerbread hearts, dampel dei, hot mulled cider and home made cookies will be served. Gift items will also be available for purchase.
