State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Ruben Alvarez, 46, of Sunbury, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducted at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 9 at North Susquehanna Trail and 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Roger Rosancrans Jr., 36, of Sunbury, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:13 p.m. Dec. 20 along Route 15, north of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rosancrans went off the roadway and struck an embankment.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Selinsgrove man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 19 along Route 35, east of Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by John Lydic went off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was charged with driving under the influence.
Endangering welfare of child
PENN TOWNSHIP — Brandon Baysore, 26, of Selinsgrove, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after troopers reported being called to assist EMS with an incident involving a 1-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
The incident occurred at 2:16 p.m. Dec. 12 along University Avenue, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a hit and run which occurred at 5:58 p.m. Dec. 16 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a Subaru sedan fled the scene after striking a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Nicole Berry, 41, of Muncy, as the Equinox was stopped at a red light.
