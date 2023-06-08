MONROE TOWNSHIP — Construction continues on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County.
On Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, Stetler Avenue in Monroe Township will be closed between Park Road and Routes 11 and 15 while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, constructs a truck crossing. A detour using 11th Avenue and Routes 11/15 will be in place.
