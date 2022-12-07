'A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker' to hit the stage Dec. 17

LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will team up for the fifth consecutive year for their classic holiday tradition, “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.”
This year’s presentation of the Tchaikovsky ballet will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
For the first time, this expanded production will feature the complete two-act ballet, with more than 40 local dancers of all ages, and special guests Elina Miettinen and Sean Stewart. The two have performed with the American Ballet Theater in New York City.
“A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” with musical score by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, tells the story of the young girl Clara Stahlbaum who receives a wooden nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve from her mysterious godfather.
That night, after everyone else has gone to bed, Clara’s doll is transformed into a handsome prince and she finds herself whisked away on a magical adventure filled with brave soldiers, fearsome mice, dancing snowflakes, the magical residents of the Land of the Sweets.
“We are so excited to have been building this production over the past five years to the point where we can finally present the entire story, in both acts,” said Amy Casimir, director. We are very fortunate to have an amazing cast of over 40 dancers of all ages, from tiny dancers to adults, and they have been working hard and doing a fantastic job! It is also a huge deal to be able once again to welcome professional guest artists of such caliber to our small town stage to portray the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier. We can’t wait for audiences to see this expanded, magical story unfold on our stage in Lewisburg.”
Trey Casimir is the producer.
This year’s production will feature: Ruby Alexander, Emma Arsenault, Emily Ayn Bowen, Anna Case, Margot Conger, Abby Creeger , Susan Diffenderfer, Stefan Eisenhower, Sadie Featherstone, Clara Graham, Jove Graham, Sophie Herrold, Ellie Kennedy, Cat Kisvarday, Brighton Kleyman, Coral Kleyman, Igor Kleyman, Saige Kleyman, Wendy Kleyman, Juliet Kolak, Laine Kolak, Reese Oberlin, Thea Palmer, Ellis Reed, Orissa Reed, Luiza Regina, Megan Santanen, Leona Shafran, Arwen Shruti, Robin Skrine, Addison Smith, Ava Smith, Charles Snyder, Kalyra Snyder, Ellie Street, Desmond Wendell, Gemma Wendell, Emma Williams and Mary Wolf.
Production design is by Peter Wiley and Trey Casimir, with lights by Stefan Eisenhower.
