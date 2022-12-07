'A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker' to hit the stage Dec. 17

The cast and crew of last year’s ‘A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” rehearse a scene.

 PROVIDED BY JOVE GRAHAM

LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will team up for the fifth consecutive year for their classic holiday tradition, “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.”

This year’s presentation of the Tchaikovsky ballet will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.