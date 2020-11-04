SUNBURY — With long lines at the polls a common sight throughout Northumberland County on Tuesday, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano praised residents for exercising their right to vote.
Schiccatano, a Republican, cast his ballot early Tuesday morning. He spent much of the day traveling throughout the county to make sure everything was running smoothly at the polling places.
“There is a very large turnout of people,” Schiccatano said. “There has been lines with as many as 40, 50 people in line. That’s a good thing.”
At the Milton Borough Building, where Ward 3 residents vote, a steady line of people stretched across the front of the building much of the day. Voters reported standing in line at the precinct for more than one hour Tuesday afternoon.
In Dewart, a long line of people wrapped around the polling place Tuesday morning at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Similar lines were reported at numerous polling places from across the county.
Schiccatano said the large turnout at the polls was a bit of a surprise, given that approximately 11,000 mail-in ballots were requested from registered voters in the county.
“I think a lot of the Republican Party wait until the actual day to vote,” he said. “I think a lot of people that were out to vote were from the Republican Party.”
He offered praise to everyone casting a ballot in this election.
“It says the people in Northumberland County care, they care,” Schiccatano said. “They care about what happens to them, their families, and they want to make sure their beliefs are represented in their government... The people are going out to elect the party that has the beliefs they have.”
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, he said the scanning of mail-in ballots — which started at 8 a.m. — was going smoothly. He remained confident the process would be complete late Tuesday night.
Schiccatano said there was glitch with a part on some voting machines jamming at various polling places early Tuesday morning.
He said the problem with the machines jamming in no way impacted the votes being cast.
“You vote on the (machine’s) screen,” Schiccatano explained. “When (the machine) says press your ballot, a paper ballot which you never see drops from the machine, into a box.”
The jams occurred with those backup paper ballots going into the box, he said.
“It’s a very simple fix,” Schiccatano said. “We’ve overcome that right away, early (Tuesday) morning.”
The county is working with Election Systems and Software, the company the machines were purchased from, to make sure the issue doesn’t occur again, Schiccatano said.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Schiccatano confirmed that some locations — including precincts in Milton — were running out of the paper used to print those ballots.
He said runners were working throughout the day to deliver more paper to the precincts as requests were coming in.
“We order so much paper and give out (to the precincts),” Schiccatano explained. “We order and have on hand so many, and we divide them out based on what they thing the (voter turnout) will be, or a little extra.
“The vote has been so high, the turnout,” he said, adding that the county under-estimated how much paper would be needed for the machines.
He praised those working the polls throughout the county.
“We have great people in Northumberland County helping today, not only in the polling places, but at the Election Office,” Schiccatano said. “This is probably an unprecedented election, with the amount of votes (being cast)... It’s going to be something to remember.”
