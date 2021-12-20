LEWISBURG — Soroptimist International of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties Inc. recently provided holiday outreach to struggling families in the three-county area.
Club members purchased, collected and distributed gifts to three local families.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer network of women in 130 countries and territories with a mission of improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
To learn more about becoming a member or supporting SUN Soroptimist, contact Tasha L. Herald at tlherald@ptd.net.
