LEWISBURG — HOPE Recovery Group meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 3, at Beaver Memorial Church, 42 S. THird St., Lewisburg.
The group offers the message that everyone is valuable to God. The group will use a variety of ways to address self-defeating behaviors, create healthy boundaries and teach better ways to address stress and hurt.
It is open to anyone living with addiction, codependency or other struggles.
