MIFFLINBURG — Seven Mountain Audubon will host a Walk in Penn's Woods from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at R.B. Winter State Park.
Participants should meet at 7:45 in the parking lot off Route 192 at Halfway Run. The trail to be used is well maintained but is not stroller or wheelchair accessible.
For more information, visit SevenMountainsAudubon.org or sites.psu.edu/walkinpenn'swoods.
