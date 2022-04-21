Autism Awareness Month: An overview of Autism Spectrum Disorders

To simplify this for the reader, there are three areas in which qualitative impairment is typically displayed in individuals with ASDs (Autism Spectrum Disorders). Simplified, communication, social Interaction and repetitive behaviors. I will offer a more complete list, but I would like to simplify the three areas.
Communication is so much more than the ability to speak. While speech delays are very common in children with ASDs, their ability to communicate their needs is also impaired. Paired together the ability to speak with the ability to use that speech to express their needs, we can begin to imagine the frustration and defeat these deficits can impact in their daily lives.
Try this exercise. Write on a piece of paper “I would like a cup of water.” Now give this paper to an adult with these instructions, “You cannot use words or any kind of speech but explain to me what is written on this piece of paper.”
I used this on a hospital administrator decades ago in an attempt to save their Medicaid funded speech therapy program. He gave up after a few minutes, “this is impossible to convey without words.” That was exactly my point, and that opportunity is what you will be taking away if you remove these services from the poor, uninsured, and underinsured. He kept the services but moved us to an exterior garage.
Communication is verbal and nonverbal. When you are not able to understand or evoke either, each moment can be a challenge.
Social behaviors do not come naturally for many individuals with ASDs. It is like unknown territory. I have been told by young adults that until they learned about reciprocity (back and forth communication as in social speech and interaction), they were not sure what was expected of them.
So why is it so important that we have social skills? Well among the very basic reasons, we live in a society and world with other people with whom we need to interact at some point and in some way to get our daily needs met.
Let’s look at the scenario of meeting a new person, who might potentially become a new social contact or friend. If you do not know how to approach them, start a conversation, reciprocate (the back and forth of conversation) and know how to stay on topic sharing ideas, the conversation may not happen or end before it has reached a purpose.
This is an all too familiar scenario for individuals with ASDs. It may be hard for neurotypical people to understand how these common factors in social interaction would be so hard for someone, but there lies the reality of ASDs for many individuals.
What does this look like when you do not know how to accomplish these tasks and must learn them? Social speech, or Pragmatic Speech is the social language skills we use without thinking much about them, and they are an area of challenge with ASDs.
Try this exercise. You really want to talk about the new Star Wars Obi-Wan series coming out soon, with a friend who is a huge fan also, but you cannot start the conversation. You must wait for them to start the conversation without knowing the topic you want to discuss. Wait a few minutes and feel the awkwardness. Next mention only, Obi Wan and see where that takes the conversation. Depending on your friends pragmatic social speech skills, you may be able to get some thoughts in, but remember, you must take turns. Doesn’t this sound very unnatural? This is how it might feel for someone trying to learn these skills for the first time. So please be respectful if you are the one working with a friend with an ASD and realize they may be in new communication territory and not know all the rules yet or be able to keep the conversation going for long, or wait for reciprocity.
Repetitive behaviors.
This may sound kind of odd at first, but it may look like; pacing, flapping, humming, twirling, flicking fingers or a pen repeatedly, checking the clock repeatedly, keeping the body moving in some way, lining things up, keeping things in a specific order, moving an object out of the peripheral view of their vision, opening or closing drawers, doors and asking the same question over and over, talking about the same topic, repeating the same words.These are just some examples of repetitive behaviors. They may appear to have no purpose, but in the world of someone with an ASD, they may help them feel calm, feel a sense of order, or just make sense to them.
Examples of social communication and social interaction characteristics related to ASD can include (source: CDC):
• Avoids or does not keep eye contact
• Does not respond to name by 9 months of age
• Does not show facial expressions like happy, sad, angry, and surprised by 9 months of age
• Does not play simple interactive games like pat-a-cake by 12 months of age
• Uses few or no gestures by 12 months of age (for example, does not wave goodbye)
• Does not share interests with others by 15 months of age (for example, shows you an object that they like)
• Does not point to show you something interesting by 18 months of age
• Does not notice when others are hurt or upset by 24 months of age
• Does not notice other children and join them in play by 36 months of age
• Does not pretend to be something else, like a teacher or superhero, during play by 48 months of age
• Does not sing, dance, or act for you by 60 months of age
Restricted or Repetitive Behaviors or Interests (source: CDC):
People with ASD have behaviors or interests that can seem unusual. These behaviors or interests set ASD apart from conditions defined by problems with social communication and interaction only.
• Lines up toys or other objects and gets upset when order is changed
• Repeats words or phrases over and over (called echolalia)
• Plays with toys the same way every time
• Is focused on parts of objects (for example, wheels)
• Gets upset by minor changes
• Has obsessive interests
• Must follow certain routines
• Flaps hands, rocks body, or spins self in circles
• Has unusual reactions to the way things sound, smell, taste, look, or feel
Most people with ASD have other related characteristics. These might include:
• Delayed language skills
• Delayed movement skills
• Delayed cognitive or learning skills
• Hyperactive, impulsive, and/or inattentive behavior
• Epilepsy or seizure disorder
• Unusual eating and sleeping habits
• Gastrointestinal issues (for example, constipation)
• Unusual mood or emotional reactions
• Anxiety, stress, or excessive worry
• Lack of fear or more fear than expected
It is important to note that children with ASD may not have all or any of the behaviors listed as examples here.
